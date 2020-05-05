Why Heather Rae Young "can't wait to get married,quot; Tarek El Moussa

Do not turn, but the Coronavirus may have remembered Heather Rae Young that she has found the one.
While some couples struggle to get used to the new reality of social estrangement and orders to stay home, others are absolutely prosperous.
"I can't wait to get married Tarek El Moussa. I can't wait to commit to it, "Heather shared with E! News exclusively ahead of Netflix's second season premiere. Sell Sunset. "It's something that when we talk about it, it's real. I know it's going to happen, but I also don't like to push and I don't like to mention it all the time."
She continued, "I don't want to ruin any surprises, but we definitely talk about it. I don't want to push because he knows I'm 100%, but I think it will happen. Hopefully sooner rather than later, but I don't know when."
For now, the couple is getting used to their new home in Orange County, California. And yes, they quickly learned new tricks on how to keep romance alive during an unpredictable pandemic.
From cooking dinner and drinking wine together to watching movies and hugging, Heather believes that couples can still keep the spark alive during changing times.
"We still flirt with each other. You know he'll walk past me and just grab and kiss me," she shared. "We'll joke around with each other and always, you know, I'm still dressing for him. I'll fix my hair, put on makeup, put on something cute, and I'll make us dinner."
For his part, Tarek recently surprised his protagonist with a huge bouquet of flowers when he felt "a little sad,quot; over COVID-19.
And during quarantine, the Flipping 101 Star has made his girlfriend smile when she acts "super swaggy,quot;.
"I don't know, is that a word?" Heather joked with us. "A lot of people see it that way, I don't know how they see it, but I always thought it was different. You see it on television and you see it in their videos, but in reality it is sober, calm and serene."
As many couples can relate, staying home is not just fun and games. There is still work to do around the house. And while their TV shows may not be filming right now, both sides have multiple projects that need a lot of attention.
If you're looking for some words of wisdom, Heather advises people to be aware of their "partner's limits."
"I think, as a woman, we thought, oh, our man is home, go out with me and talk. So I had to say, ok, give him limits because he is still in full working mode," she explained. "For me, I have been very busy with the children. I am cleaning much more. I am cooking much more. I go for a walk. I take the children for short bike rides so that my change has focused on being a wife and stepmother that he stays home and Tarek is still working a lot harder than me. "
And before you start to wonder if there's any drama between Heather and Tarek's ex-wife Christina Anstead, we are happy to make things clear. It turns out it's a big, happy, modern family.
"I met her pretty quickly in my and Tarek's relationship. We will text each other about the kids. We will text each other about food and drink recipes. We will meet and walk with the kids," Heather shared earlier. about Tarek's two children with Christina. "They have fulfilled my life much more than I ever thought it could fill. They have brought a joy that I never had before. I don't have my own children and I don't know if I ever want to have my own children, so this has filled that void of not having children. "
As the quarantined life continues, Heather hopes that new and old fans will enjoy a new season of Sell Sunset will premiere on May 22 on Netflix.
"There is much more drama, many more beautiful houses. We have a new edition for our team, so you will be introduced to it," Heather joked. "You will see Tarek there. I mean, he can't be on my show, but you will see him through some videos and photos of our children."
And as the pandemic continues to throw twists and turns, Heather is simply grateful to have a support partner by her side.
"I feel lucky to have this kind of relationship. It is something I always wanted and always believed in, and now that I have it, I feel so happy and so lucky to have found it." sprouted from us. "We are best friends and we laugh and have the best time together. We are still in our honeymoon period and I hope to be in our honeymoon period forever."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
