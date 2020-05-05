Why Heather Rae Young "can't wait to get married,quot; Tarek El Moussa

Do not turn, but the Coronavirus may have remembered Heather Rae Young that she has found the one.

While some couples struggle to get used to the new reality of social estrangement and orders to stay home, others are absolutely prosperous.

"I can't wait to get married Tarek El Moussa. I can't wait to commit to it, "Heather shared with E! News exclusively ahead of Netflix's second season premiere. Sell ​​Sunset. "It's something that when we talk about it, it's real. I know it's going to happen, but I also don't like to push and I don't like to mention it all the time."

She continued, "I don't want to ruin any surprises, but we definitely talk about it. I don't want to push because he knows I'm 100%, but I think it will happen. Hopefully sooner rather than later, but I don't know when."

For now, the couple is getting used to their new home in Orange County, California. And yes, they quickly learned new tricks on how to keep romance alive during an unpredictable pandemic.