Don Shula, who won a record 347 NFL games as head coach of the Colts and Dolphins from 1963-1995, died Monday at the age of 90.

Following the announcement, Bill Belichick issued a statement honoring the soccer legend:

Declaration of #Patriots Head coach Bill Belichick on Don Shula's passing: https://t.co/Qx6SzsGbsw pic.twitter.com/KSARlkda4Y – New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 4, 2020

Eli Manning on Tom Brady's transition to the Buccaneers: Trying to predict how Tom Brady will perform in his first season with the Buccaneers is difficult, since the 42-year-old quarterback has only played for the Patriots in his NFL career.

And while the Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds have been shortened since Brady signed as a free agent in March, there are those who think it could be a difficult transition. One of them is a former Brady Super Bowl opponent, Eli Manning.

As Manning explained, the current shutdown caused by COVID-19 will make it harder for Brady to catch up with his new teammates.

"I think it will be difficult for him, just the fact that he can't do everything he wants to do with the team and prepare," Manning told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, according to the New York Post. "Obviously they have some game creators on the catcher there, when you have talented catchers it makes it a little bit easier to be on the same page with them."

Manning, 39, retired in January after 16 NFL seasons that he spent exclusively with the Giants after being traded from the Chargers during the 2004 draft. After winning two Super Bowls (both against New England), Manning He lost his initial quarterback job to rookie Daniel Jones during the 2019 season.

Trivia: The last time a Red Sox pitcher walked more than 100 hitters in a season was in 1996, when two Boston pitchers did. Name those two launchers.

(Answer at the end).

Suggestion: One of them pitched for four teams in his career, including three teams in the East American League. The other launcher's name was once used in the title of a Stephen King book.

ESPN's retrospective on Don Shula's coaching career:

Albert Breer reported that Monti Ossenfort is targeting the Titans:

Source: Patriots University's director of exploration, Monti Ossenfort, addresses the Titans as director of player personnel. – Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2020

In this day: In 1904, Cy Young pitched the first perfect game in modern major league history, helping the Boston Americans defeat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0. The game, played on the old Huntington Avenue baseball grounds, was a showdown by young Hall of Famer pitcher Rube Waddell.

Classic rewind: Hitless Red Sox of the 21st century.

Trivia Answer: Roger Clemens and Tom Gordon