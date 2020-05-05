Why celebrities are obsessed with Theragun, and you will be too

It is this mindset that led to the company's launch of four new percussion therapy devices. The first thing you should know? They are silent.

"Noise has been a constant battle for us," says Dr. Wersland. "With this new series, we made a brushless motor, driven by magnets. Because it is driven by magnets and not by gears that move with each other, it hums. And the more the magnets come together, the more power is generated. When you drive In his body, the motor revs up to find that strength, so now he doesn't have the lag. The motor is quieter, the products are lighter and slightly smaller. "

The new percussion line features Pro, Elite, Prime and Mini. "The Mini fits in your bag and is strong, powerful and quiet," says Dr. Wersland. "I was wearing it at the Dallas airport and no one knew what I was doing. I did it on the plane and I did my hip flexors and you couldn't hear it!" The Pro and Elite models have Bluetooth technology that allows you to connect the device to an application, and the application communicates with the device's screen. The app also collects data about your steps throughout the day and your heart rate through any companion health apps you may be using, which then inform your Theragun to build a special protocol for you and run the device from your phone. .

"The nice and practical thing about that is, if you've just returned from a race and it's the first, two, three times you use the product, the product in the app will guide you through the muscles to use in your career: how Long time to use it there, how much pressure to apply, how often you need to use it, what accessory to use, "explains Dr. Wersland. "It really is the next step for us as a wellness technology company to incorporate this really smart and useful new technology and apply it to these wellness products that we have. We have many people around the world who use our products, but many of their questions are like, 'My feet hurt or my knees hurt from a race, what do I do?' Now we have those protocols accessible to them. "

Which brings us back to that original goal of putting a Theragun in the hands of everyone who needs it. But there is something else that Dr. Wersland wants you to know: if it intimidates you, you should give it a try.

"For us, putting people under the gun really convinces them of what this is. There is nothing on the planet that makes you feel that way, and there is something in what it does," says Dr. Wersland. "A patient with cerebral palsy approached me at Crossfit games. His legs were tied to the wheelchair because if he took them off, his knees would stretch and lift because his quads were too tight. It was the first time. He had worked with anyone with cerebral palsy, so I said, 'I'm going to let you do this and I'm going to show you what to do.' When he finished, he had tears in his eyes and said he had never experienced relief like this. But she was really apprehensive because her legs hurt and even the contact was sometimes too much. Now she is a spokesperson for us.

"I have experienced it many times," he continues. "But I say if you are afraid, try it."

