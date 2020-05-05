Where is the meat? Wendy & # 39; s removes burgers from the menu amid shortages – Up News Info Detroit

The next time you're in the mood for Dave's double cheeseburger, you might be out of luck. As the meat shortage is affecting the USA. USA In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Wendy’s fast food chain is reportedly being affected.

Some report that Wendy's drive-thrus in Metro-Detroit is offering chicken instead of beef. This occurs because meat processors are having a hard time staying up to speed amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Heidi Schauer, spokesperson for Wendy’s, told Restaurant Business: "We are working closely with our supplier partners and restaurant teams to minimize the impact on our customers and continue to monitor this closely."

Beef and pork production declined amid COVID-19. With plant closings and supply chain delays, farmers are even having trouble finding a market for their livestock.

David Maloni, executive vice president of analysis at Arrowstream, told Restaurant Business that meat production is down 25% from last year. Maloni added that the problem is with 50% of restaurants using fresh meat garnish. They combine that with 90% lean meat to control the quality of their products. With a reduction in beef processing production, combined with increased demand in fast food chains, the price of the 50% cut has increased significantly.

Maloni said 50% of meat cuts were at $ 1.93 a pound recently, while in April it was as low as 25 cents.

Other fast food chains like McDonald’s are not experiencing problems. The problem says Maloni if ​​your product model is never frozen beef, then finding trimmings can be difficult.

With the price of livestock falling significantly, farmers may have less incentive to raise livestock. This shortage is already affecting the pork markets as well.

So the next time you're in the mood for a burger, you might have to settle for nuggets.

