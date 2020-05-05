When New Hampshire begins to reopen, another challenge arises: Massachusetts

New Hampshire faces two challenges as it eases restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus itself and, as Governor Chris Sununu likes to say, "our friends in southern Massachusetts."

Sununu announced on Friday a plan to reopen businesses that had been ordered to close due to the phased COVID-19 pandemic over the coming weeks, following positive signs that the state contains the virus. However, it also comes amid concerns that a reopening could incite an influx of disease-spreading visitors from battered Massachusetts, resulting in a rebound in cases in Granite state.

"That is troubling more than anything, to be honest," Sununu said during a press conference on Monday.

So far, New Hampshire has reported 2,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths from the disease. While higher than the numbers in Maine and Vermont, both figures are fractions of the more than 69,000 cases and 4,000 deaths that have been reported in Massachusetts. Sununu hopes to stay like this.

"Now is not the time to invite or attract the people of Massachusetts to come and relax or vacation here in New Hampshire," said the Republican governor.

Under its recently announced "Stay at Home 2.0,quot; reopening plan, the state's camps, which have remained open, are now limited to private residents and members of New Hampshire. The same applies to the state's golf courses, which will open next Monday, May 11.

Sununu said the state's coastal beaches will remain closed to everyone in the near future, given its "proximity to Massachusetts,quot;.

"If we had to open our beaches,it would undoubtedly have a large influx of heavily infected areas on the north coast and around Massachusetts, "he said during a press conference on Friday announcing the plan.

New Hampshire's reopening plan also allows beauty salons and retail stores to reopen on May 11, under strict occupancy limits, facial coverage requirements and other rules of social distancing and sanitation.

And on May 18, the state will allow restaurants, which have been limited to takeout and delivery, to begin accommodating customers in outdoor seating areas (again, provided tables are separated by six feet and limited to six people per table) servers use face covers). Sununu said she hoped to allow eating indoors "in the near future," but cited a familiar reason to wait for now.

"One of the challenges with restaurants right now is really our friends, just south in Massachusetts," said Sununu. "It is not about blaming Massachusetts, but the reality is that the two most northeastern counties in that state have the greatest COVID impact."

A sign notifies visitors that the beach is closed, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in Rye, New Hampshire. —Charles Krupa / AP

As of Monday afternoon, a combined total of 25,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Middlesex and Essex counties, which had the first and third most infections of all Massachusetts counties (Suffolk County was second, ahead of Essex). While most affected communities (such as Chelsea, Brockton, and Lynn) are located in the Boston area, working-class cities like Lawrence and Lowell, closer to New Hampshire, have also seen relatively high infection rates, each with more than 1,600 cases as of last week.

Sununu says it is a concern for New Hampshire cities just across the border, like Nashua, Salem and Hampton.

"Restaurants are a very attractive opportunity for people to get out of Massachusetts," he said.

Still, there are no residence restrictions for beauty salons and retail stores that may open next week. And presumably, the resumption of outdoor dining in New Hampshire's restaurant patios and beer gardens on May 18, at a time when the administration of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will only present its reopening plan, will be attractive. for many Bay Staters.

When asked about those possible concerns, Sununu said she expects Massachusetts residents to follow Baker's stay-at-home notice, which does not restrict travel, but urges residents to limit excursions for non-essential purposes (Baker recently extended the notice until May 18).

"Whether you live in New Hampshire or Massachusetts, you are healthier at home and we hope that Massachusetts residents will continue to follow Governor Baker's order," Sununu told Boston.com in a statement.

During his press conference on Monday, the New Hampshire governor rejected the unprecedented idea of ​​closing the border.

"We cannot put the National Guard on the border and keep them out of here," said Sununu. "It won't work like this."

Like Massachusetts, New Hampshire has urged, although not required, visitors from other states to be quarantined for 14 days when crossing the border. That hasn't stopped Bay Staters (not to mention New Yorkers) from fleeing their densely populated states to rent houses or just take a day trip in the scenic White Lakes Mountains or the Granite State Lake District, sometimes to the anger of local residents.

During the first few weeks of the outbreak, New Hampshire Fish and Game said the popular Monadnock State Park had seen "an increase in hikers with an estimated 90% of hikers coming from out of state." And despite the closure of the beach, Sununu said his "biggest concern,quot; over the past sunny weekend was "the cars leaving Massachusetts."

"We saw a lot of people crossing the border from Salisbury to Seabrook and Hampton, lots of Massachusetts cars," he said Monday. "I mean, it was like bumper-to-bumper traffic and pretty much all of them were Massachusetts license plates."

While tourism is New Hampshire's second-largest industry, Sununu said reopening the sector too quickly "would invite that problem we saw ten times this weekend."

"We love our friends there in Massachusetts, but now is not the time to ignore their home status order," he said.

New Hampshire is not part of the multistate compact of the northeastern states, from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, which coordinates their respective reopening plans. According to Sununu, the state has progressed enough that a gradual reopening is appropriate. Officials in Vermont and Maine have already taken similar steps, as southern New England continues to try to get its biggest cases.

Sununu praised New Hampshire residents Monday for doing a good job of obeying the state's order to stay home, saying the Baker administration has been a good partner in responding to the pandemic. He also expressed confidence that the numbers in both states would improve if "they have the discipline to put up with this a little more."

"There is a lot of hopeful good news that we are on the right track, but anyone down there will tell you that it only takes a couple of shoots, a couple of missteps, and you can get back to this." Sununu said.