When Dan Rather met Hurricane Carla – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – In September 1961, a significant event was about to occur that would be the first of its kind to be covered on television … and Dan Rather made it possible.
Hurricane Carla was heading to Galveston Island (and eventually Houston). Dan Rather, who at the time was News Director for KHOU-TV Channel 11, a Up News Info affiliate in Houston, instinctively knew that the storm would be a great and great event. At 29 years old at the time, Rather took a team to the National Weather Service who gave him permission to broadcast live from his office. The NWS also had a state-of-the-art radar system at the time, the WSR-57. As it happened, the radar image was first broadcast on television. Imagine watching this for the moment on black and white television!
Furthermore, Rather made his mark as a fearless and fearless reporter, especially in times of danger or self-harm, and did exactly that with Carla. But his reports on the storm also helped save the lives of thousands of people, due to his journalistic instincts, the experience of a weather forecaster, and a drawing on a computer screen in the NWS that communicated to his audience the magnitude of this. storm.
In 1962, Rather joined Up News Info News in the Dallas office and covered the 1963 Kennedy assassination. He also served as a correspondent for the White House, a host of "news on the hour,quot; and "Dan Rather News & Commentary,quot; on the Up News Info radio network, and succeeded Walter Cronkite as host and editor-in-chief of Up News Info Evening News. Until today, he holds the record for the longest time in this position on television, about 24 years (1981-2005). He was also a regular in 60 minutes and pitched 48 hours.
Another great example of how the media covered the big events that affect us!