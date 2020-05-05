What Activision earnings mean for the upcoming 'Call of Duty' release date, microtransactions

While many video game development studios have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, causing delays between large companies and the ruin of independent studios, Activision wrote in its earnings presentation Tuesday that it was unaffected in terms creative production.

The publisher of the lucrative franchise "Call of Duty,quot; enjoyed a stellar financial first quarter and says he anticipates little interruption in his ability to carry that momentum for the rest of 2020.

Activision's statement offers good news for "Call of Duty,quot; fans who have worried that the next installment of the annual fall launch will be delayed due to work-from-home directives to protect against COVID-19 (the headquarters from Activision is located in Santa Monica, California) He noted his push for digital workflow and communication before the pandemic helped the transition process in recent months.

"We have implemented business continuity plans and increased support and resources to allow our employees to work remotely, and so far our business has been able to operate with minimal disruption," the company wrote.

These are the conclusions of the news on Tuesday:

Development timeline of & # 39; Call of Duty & # 39;

Activision did not indicate Tuesday that the next "Call of Duty,quot; game would be delayed. Rather, the company repeatedly emphasized to shareholders that it remained confident in its ability to meet deadlines and said it has "not changed plans for … key content releases this year."

"Call of Duty,quot; titles generally launch in October or November. Currently, little is known about what the next game will be like (initial details are generally announced around this time each year), but it will reportedly be a continuation of the Black Ops sub-series.

"The digital nature of our content means that our creative talent can continue to work on our product portfolio from home," Activision wrote in a press release accompanying its presentation. "While the move to remote work adds complexity and challenges in some areas of the game development process, we are implementing mitigation measures to address these areas and, based on the work done to date, we still hope to offer a robust list of content. in the rest of the year. "

Microtransactions are here to stay

One major reason Activision exceeded expectations with its earnings announcement was the money it made from in-game purchases during the first quarter (and the increased user engagement during coronavirus quarantines).

Behind the season configuration of Battle Pass, which encourages users to pay more for cosmetic updates, Activision earned $ 956 million just in-game purchases in the first quarter, compared to $ 794 million the year before. The addition of the free version of "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; in March has added to the considerable user base of potential buyers in the game.

What does this mean for the future? Probably increased attention to Battle Pass content, which appears to be a source of revenue for the company in the same way that sports-gaming studios have reaped huge profits from Ultimate Team features in the past decade.