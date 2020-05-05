West Virginia gymnast “ THICK & # 39; & # 39; that went viral – Open the Onlyfans page!

Most people will remember Erica Fontaine for going viral last year. As MTO News reported, she was called the "thick,quot; gymnast at the University of West Virginia. Erica was considered "special,quot; by many online because she was beautiful, talented, and unusually curvy for a gymnast.

More than 5 million people watched a video showing their incredible floor routine at the University of West Virginia. She is one of the best-known gymnasts in the history of the school.

Well now we can see much more of it. MTO News learned that an Erica Fontaine Onlyfans page was created over the weekend.

Here's a screenshot of the page:

Times are tough right now with the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone needs cash more than ever. Desperate times require desperate measures.

Erica would not be the first celebrity to create a Onlyfans account to collect. Last week, Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mean announced that she would be joining the adult-focused site.

The beautiful gymnast already has a huge following on social media, so Erica Fontaine's OnlyFans page will likely be very popular.

Here is a video of Erica doing her floor routine: