Wayne County expects airport traffic numbers below 50% for April – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Detroit Metropolitan Airport is one of the many airports across the country suffering from the worst-affected coronavirus pandemic.

Airport traffic has dropped nearly 50 percent since March.

Delta Airlines, DTW's largest airline, wants all Kalamazoo, Lansing and Flint flights canceled.

Recently, fewer than 10 passengers fly in and out of those cities.

The Wayne County Airport Authority says they expect travel numbers for April to be much lower than March.

