Watch the first trailer for Steve Carell's Space Force series

Steve Carell is back with Space force, a new Netflix comedy with which he co-created The office creator Greg Daniels, and it all happened in such an unusual way according to the Oscar nominee.

The new series follows Carell as Mark R. Naird, a pilot decorated with dreams of leading the Air Force, but those dreams vanish when he is selected to lead the newly created sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA: the Space Force. Mark moves his family to Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and astronauts are tasked with taking Americans into the cosmos once again.

John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome and Ben schwartz also star together Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. See the new trailer below.