Watch the first trailer for Steve Carell's Space Force series

Steve Carell is back with Space force, a new Netflix comedy with which he co-created The office creator Greg Daniels, and it all happened in such an unusual way according to the Oscar nominee.
The new series follows Carell as Mark R. Naird, a pilot decorated with dreams of leading the Air Force, but those dreams vanish when he is selected to lead the newly created sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA: the Space Force. Mark moves his family to Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and astronauts are tasked with taking Americans into the cosmos once again.
John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome and Ben schwartz also star together Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. See the new trailer below.
It's safe to say that Carell is not playing another Michael Scott here. The trailer also teases some of the guest stars, including Jane Lynch and Fred Willard.
"Space force He turned around in a rather unusual way. Netflix had this premise that they thought could be a fun show: The idea made everyone laugh at a meeting, an idea from a show about the origins of a fictional Space Force. I heard the idea through my agent, and Netflix released the show to me, and then I presented it to Greg, and we all had the same reaction to it, "Carell explained in statements broadcast by Netflix. There was no show, there was no idea apart from the title. Netflix asked: & # 39; Want to make a show called Space force? And almost immediately I said: ‘Well, yes, of course. That sounds great. And then I called Greg and said, ‘Hey, you want to do a show called Space force? And he said, ‘Yes, that sounds good. Let's do it. And it really wasn't based on anything except this name that made everyone laugh. So we got going. "
Daniels explained that the two exchanged ideas multiple times, creating the character of Mark Naird and what they meant by the show.
"We realized that the story had beautiful images and a mythical quality, and it echoed some of the best moments in America. It had a lot of heroism, and yet it also had a strong satirical element. The world realized there were riches to have on the moon, and we must claim our claim, "said Daniels. "It looks like there is now a fight to colonize space. The contrast between that and NASA's super hopeful early days, when it was quite an achievement for all of humanity to take a person to the moon, is a good subject for satire. .
"We once had the concept of Space force Greg and I sit down and ask, ‘Well, what's the show going to be? What will it be about? And we got to the idea that it should be about the start of the Space Force. It should be the person in charge of development, the creation of a new branch of the Armed Forces. And my character, General Mark R. Naird, is the person who was recruited to create this branch, "Carell added.
"We wanted to make sure we were accurate and more than respectful, I would say complementary, of the military virtues that Steve's character possesses. We have astronaut advisers, scientific advisers and our military adviser, Mark Vazquez, has been very helpful in teaching us about military behavior, "Daniels concluded." Steve and I both have relatives in the military who we love and respect, and we hope to enjoy watching the show. "
Space force premieres Friday, May 29 on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTMLa968dde8f5779c4e573326c3f780f29d13%