Watch Magic Johnson and more stars celebrate life-changing teachers

On today's lesson plan: sending a big thank you to all the teachers out there.

Day by day, they work tirelessly to prepare children for almost everything that life presents to them. And, more recently, they have had to expertly switch from face-to-face conferences to virtual classes while schools remain closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. So today, in honor of National Teacher's Day, celebrities take their time to applaud all instructors from around the world.

"I want to show a little love and appreciation to all the teachers who are doing a fantastic job teaching and helping our children learn." Magic Johnson says in the video above tribute. "I had a great teacher, Greta Dart, who changed my life and I just want to thank her for all she did for me to put me on the right path to where I am today.

"And then I want to thank all my sisters who are also teachers in Lansing, Michigan," adds the NBA legend. "I just love teachers and we should all support them in any way we can. Thank you, thank you, thank you."