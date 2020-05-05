Watch Magic Johnson and more stars celebrate life-changing teachers

On today's lesson plan: sending a big thank you to all the teachers out there.
Day by day, they work tirelessly to prepare children for almost everything that life presents to them. And, more recently, they have had to expertly switch from face-to-face conferences to virtual classes while schools remain closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. So today, in honor of National Teacher's Day, celebrities take their time to applaud all instructors from around the world.
"I want to show a little love and appreciation to all the teachers who are doing a fantastic job teaching and helping our children learn." Magic Johnson says in the video above tribute. "I had a great teacher, Greta Dart, who changed my life and I just want to thank her for all she did for me to put me on the right path to where I am today.
"And then I want to thank all my sisters who are also teachers in Lansing, Michigan," adds the NBA legend. "I just love teachers and we should all support them in any way we can. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
You are not alone yelling at the special educators in your life. For most of his life, comedian Fortune feimster He has witnessed the patience and spirit that lives in the teachers.
"I know that many of you go further and I know how hard you work because my fiancee (Jacquelyn Smith) has been a teacher for 12 years " The Mindy project alum says to E! News. "My mother was a teacher for 30 years and it is a difficult job … The future of our society is in your hands and you do an incredible job."
In the meantime, Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and more are sending gratitude to those who work tirelessly with their own young children.
"I want to say a lot of love to my son Ace's teachers, Ms. Porter and Xia Laoshi,quot; Kandi Burruss raves. "Oh my gosh, I really appreciate you! Trying to teach Ace makes me realize, 'Oh, you guys deserve a big, big raise!'
