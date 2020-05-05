Watch John Cena surprise a 7-year-old fan battling cancer

John Cena is making a young fanatic's dream come true.

On Sunday, May 3, the former WWE superstar visited 7-year-old David Castle, before his birthday, on May 10 at his home in Odessa, Florida. The young fanatic is currently battling a Wilms tumor, also known as nephroblastoma, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

According to David's mother, Tammy Miller, Cena brought her son "many good things, including two WWE title belts, signed jerseys, a signed show, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his armbands," reports WFLA News Channel 8.

David's mother also told the local news channel that her son was "full of emotion and tears of joy when he saw one of his favorite fighters."

In photos taken by David's mother, Cena can be seen taking social distancing precautions amid the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus wearing gloves and a mask as she spends time with him for his birthday.