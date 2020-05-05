Home Entertainment Video of the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery Leaks – Hunted like...

Video of the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery Leaks – Hunted like an animal! (Graphic)

The alleged video of the murder of a Georgia African-American man named Ahmaud Arbery was leaked online. The video is meant to show the last minute, where the black man was chased by armed white men in Georgia and then killed.

The video appears to show a group of white men in trucks chasing the black man, with rifles. Then they jump and attack the man, and then shoot him down, like they're hunting a wild animal.

HERE IS THE ALLEGED VIDEO: Warning, it's VERY graphic and TRIGGER

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was running in a Brunswick neighborhood on February 23 when a man and his son chased him, later telling police they believed he looked like the suspect in a series of recent robberies in the area.

