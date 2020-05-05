ViacomCBS changes fronts to two-day series of "short and virtual" releases – Up News Info

The extensive ViacomCBS network portfolio will have a virtual two-day preview for advertisers on May 18 and 19, moving to the week after CBS's initial programming before COVID-19 arrived.

Viacom brands in its Entertainment & Youth and Kids & Family units, in addition to BET and Pluto TV, will be presented on May 18. CBS, including streaming service CBS All Access, will have its turn on May 19 and plans to present "Fall Schedule" for the broadcast network, although the network has been a work in progress due to pandemic disruptions. .

"I planned to be, and frankly, I would rather be writing to you this time of year to invite you to one of our intimate dinners in advance or our annual celebration at Carnegie Hall," wrote ViacomCBS chief sales officer Jo Ann Ross. Note to advertisers. "Clearly, the current climate is different, but as they say at Carnegie, the show must go on!"

Related story California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Says Small Businesses May Open This Friday, Army "Disease Detectives" Announces

Instead of flashy live events, ViacomCBS now plans "a series of short virtual presentations," Ross added.

The entire spring calendar, which is often packed with dozens of launch events as linear and digital content providers try to attract buyers, has been mired in uncertainty. There is the short-term security issue of trying to bring large groups together over the shrimp cocktail and longer-term economic uncertainty, which is already experiencing a pullback across all ad categories. NBCUniversal plans an "update" event on May 11 designed to inform media buyers and the press about the status of their advertising efforts. Disney and Fox have not indicated any plans for initial substitutes, but sellers have increased individual contact with buyers. There is widespread speculation that the conventional initial cycle from September to May will give way to a more incremental or calendar year approach.

CBS's initial show, held for years at Carnegie Hall and often featuring Ross's dramaturgical feats, has long been a ritual mix of those working on television and advertising. Given CBS's long history as the # 1 broadcast network, the event was closely watched and has also featured its share of drama. In the May 2018 issue, former CEO Les Moonves tried to ignore the mounting internal pressure from investigations into his conduct. In a surprise appearance, he was greeted with a standing ovation by advertising buyers and declared victory in a legal fight with Shari Redstone, his most salient reverence before he was expelled from the company.

Given the importance of CBS up front, the network proved to be a rarity during the last few weeks of COVID-19's reorganization, preserving May 13 (the original date for the event in person) as virtual.

Viacom has never grouped their fronts together, but has spread them across the calendar and often hosts flashy topics for MTV and Nickelodeon. In recent years, as advertising patterns have changed, Viacom and other cable developers have held fewer initial events.

It is worth noting that the elements of both days are the broadcast outputs of Pluto TV (May 18) and CBS All Access (May 19). While Viacom has previously participated in the NewFronts showcase for digital platforms, it hasn't had a low-key event for Pluto, which it bought in 2019. CBS has been increasingly lobbying All Access, giving it dedicated real estate in places like TCA, but The service never tended to have much time on stage at Carnegie Hall despite having launched in 2015. Combined with Showtime, CBS All Access is on track to reach 16 million subscribers by the end of 2020, ViacomCBS said.

%MINIFYHTML660e6d2904f718623c02a7df289546b012%

Here's the full letter to Ross' clients:

I hope this note finds you, your families and your teams well. We know that several of our friends in the industry have felt the impact of Covid-19, both professionally and personally, and we are here to assist you in any way we can.

I planned to be, and frankly, I would rather be writing to you this time of year to invite you to one of our intimate dinners in advance or our annual celebration at Carnegie Hall. Clearly, the current climate is different, but as they say at Carnegie, the show must go on!

Since we know that most of you continue to work remotely and we want to be aware of your time, the "ViacomCBS Upfront @Home" There will be a series of short virtual presentations over the course of two days.

In Monday, May 18We will introduce many of the combined assets and leading ViacomCBS solutions now available to you, plus a first look at compelling content opportunities across our Entertainment & Youth and Kids & Family brands, BET, Pluto TV and our robust digital offerings

In Tuesday May 19We will feature the Fall programming on the CBS Television Network, the most watched network in the United States for 12 years in a row, and the original CBS programming All access, our premium video-on-demand platform with subscription. We will also see exciting opportunities from CBS Sports, including Super Bowl LV, and highlight the powerful and important work done by our CBS News colleagues.

Our newly integrated ViacomCBS team has joined even faster than we could have expected despite the pressure of extenuating circumstances. This incredible progress gives me optimism for the coming days. We've already accomplished what we hoped to accomplish by bringing together our sales organizations: a team with a unified mission to provide you with the industry's most powerful and seamless advertising solutions.

We are simply stronger together. More culture and premium programming franchises spanning each content category … spread across more complementary platforms … with more creative and sophisticated capabilities and more digital inventory … to help you connect with all of your consumers with our massive reach in each audience.

And most importantly, we are here for you when you are ready. The ViacomCBS ad sales team will work with you on your schedule to tailor your strategies, engage your consumers on the platforms they like best, amplify your messages, and achieve your business goals.

As I have said to many of you in the past few weeks and months, thank you for your enduring partnership during this unprecedented time. We are proud of the important role we play together and look forward to sharing our valuable offerings with you soon.

Stay tuned for an update next week with details on how and when to tune in to our initial ViacomCBS website to join the virtual presentations.

Until then, wishing you safety and good health.

Jo Ann

Jill Goldsmith contributed to this report.