"Very simple and beautiful,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

FBI: Most Wanted It will wrap up its first season tonight at 10:00 PM ET / PT on Up News Info and air on Up News Info All Access. Originally slated to go beyond this week, production was altered due to the Coronavirus pandemic and will instead end a few weeks earlier.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke with series star Julian McMahon about how his quarantine has gone, the last day of the cast on set and what to expect in tonight's season finale.

MW: Hello Julian, amazing we talk today, how are you do?

JM Well how are you?

MW: Doing well, HWhat are you holding in quarantine??

JM I think I'm like a lot of people, me go through me stages and some of that seems to be quite positive and exciting and anything else. TWhen I have my other moments where I am, ‘OK, I'm ready to go back to the planet I was used to and all that sort of thing.. It's about a interesting trip Sometimes their moment by moment, sometimes it's day for day. I think we are all having this type of travel of things we haven't discovered before. Ti will I passed the last sEven weeks with my family has been great. I'm doing well, they are very good. I mean, given the circumstances, and I certainly wouldn't be complaining about the fact that other people have been through.

MW: HHave there been new activities?, any new hobby that has arisen during this?

JM Their It was an interesting time because my daughter is still in college. They do you still have college. Sor, every Monday to Friday she has classes about three times a week. Are in the middle of the finals. me I was not ready be making finals to college.

Tthis is a time in your life when parents shouldn't be, but meit's actually been great. Sdoes it a art history class, that I've become a little obsessed with. She just wrote his final article, which is really amazing.

Tthe hobbies and those things I hope depending on how much more we are doing it for wAna do that kind of thing. Wi have been doing some things. Wand I saw everybody Harry Potter films. Then the Pirates of the Caribbean films. We I wanted some fun things, to enjoy our afternoons. That it was really cooll.

MW: Hyou can keep in touch with your castmates? We are in video chat right now. HHave you done something with your castmates??

JM WI have not finished none video chats, but we text each other all the time. I communicate with everyone all the time just to make sure they're okay. I've been watching the episodes, I like to tune into them. Wi really work hard on the show andIt's just the five of us, so wwe get pretty close. WWe spend a lot of time together in confined spaces, in interesting places. WWe always check in and everyone touches the base.

%MINIFYHTML149d4b30e9ffcde06b24de1d3d46d41914%

MW: When did you find out that production was going to stop?

JM I have the call on Thursday night, they said we think we are walking to turn it off. I was like well, well let's wait until this scene is finished because this is going to be really difficult for everyone. Tthis is how we went that. WWe finished filming one scene and everyone was moving things to move on to the next.. But they got everyone together and told us we were done and we're literally done now. meIt was really a strange moment.

It was so finite and final at the time, like no one will come back tomorrowyou can't go back and collect your things. memory I was cleaning out of my trailer, and it was how can I just do this… & # 39; No no The trailer going right now and that's that. ’ meIt was a really strange moment. I was mainly trying to scamonly people who were upset about it. There were quite a few people upset about that, pjointly crew members. It has been a strange experience for everyone.

MW: And now we have the season final on tuesday wWhat can you tell us about this episode??

JM It's about a interesting because for the first time we see some different things, Particularly of my character Jess that we really haven't seen before. meit is a team of father and son who escaped from the prison in the middle of a transport to another prison. Tthey are criminals and bank robbers and enter this wave of bank robberies to try to finance their ability to leave the country. the The clock is ticking, as we follow his trail tor get there before I really get the amount of money. they do it for robbing small benches with bits every night. Then they do a big heist and that's where we catch them.

meit's a great episode. Me Jess's character had a difficult relationship with his own father. He is based on that knowledge, and that understanding, and that relationship to be able to communicate with this criminal team of father and son. Aanother interesting part for Jess is this the first time we see he humanized him and struggled with raising his daughter after He lost his wife a couple of years ago in Afghanistan. Tit is the first time we see it.

So we too see his brother-in-law inand of the five team members, hme encourages you to contemplate meeting other people. To be a little more Social. He is the least social boy would you meet him just no do That kind of things. The try to encourage him to get out of his shell a little, I guess that is a good way to describe it..

Wwe have a couple of scenes where he Satisfies a couple of people. He meets a girl in a bar, he knows someone else. It is in the limits of how we do the show. We are not going to have a party. It is a very simple and beautiful moment. Jess has the courage to speak to someone outside the FBI, she is so sweet.

MW: Well i'm a big fan of the shOw and I am For real looking We hope to see that. Thanks for the time today, Julian, and stay safe, good luck to your daughter in the final!

JM Yes you too friend and take care and good luck with everything!

The end of the first season of FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 PM ET / PT, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.