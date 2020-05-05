Venezuela claims that 2 Americans were captured in a failed invasion

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro said Monday that two US citizens were among the 13 "terrorists,quot; captured by authorities in connection with what officials have called a failed plot to invade the country and overthrow his government.
At a state television address, Maduro showed what he said were the passports and other identification cards of Airan Berry and Luke Denman, whom he described as employees of Silvercorp, a Florida-based security company whose owner claimed responsibility of The failed raid on Sunday.
Silvercorp owner Jordan Goudreau, a retired green beret and retired Venezuelan army captain Javier Nieto, said in a video posted on social media that "Operation Gideon,quot; had been successfully launched "in the heart of Caracas,quot; . They added that other armed cells had been activated across the country.
There was no evidence of fighting in Caracas or anywhere else in Venezuela after the reported raid, which officials said had been rejected.
Maduro and his officials have denounced dozens of what they said were attempted coups and assassinations in recent years as the economy has sunk further into the crisis and millions of Venezuelans have fled the country. Later, some of the claims proved to be true, while others were never independently verified.