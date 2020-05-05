Vaping is a life saver for me.

The first time I smoked a cigarette, I was 14 years old. By the time he was an adult, he smoked two packs a day. I tried the nicotine patch, the gum, and even Chantix, the pharmaceutical drug, to quit cigarette smoking. Neither of these worked. I'm ashamed to say that I even tried hypnosis. It wasn't until I tried vaping as an adult that I was able to find a solution and stop smoking those terrible cigarettes. Vaping was so effective that I stopped smoking cigarettes on a weekend after 20 years of smoking addictive cigarettes. I am one of the 350,000 residents of Colorado and one of the approximately 13 million responsible adults in the United States who have used vaping products to quit smoking more harmful cigarettes.

Vaping is not harmless, but it is less harmful than smoking combustible cigarettes.

More than 14 national and international healthcare organizations have recognized the promise of harm reduction from vaping products. For example, the Royal College of Physicians concluded that vaping in adults is 95% less harmful than smoking combustible cigarettes. Vaping does not contain ash, charcoal or tar particles, the main ingredients that cause cancer, emphysema and heart disease. In fact, vaping only contains about 12 chemicals, while a single cigarette contains more than 7,000 chemicals and more than 60 known carcinogens.

The 125 small business vaping stores in Colorado represented by the Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Alliance are responsible neighbors in the communities that operate the stores. We are all committed to public safety, reducing youth access and use, using strict safety manufacturing and marketing standards, and using low levels of nicotine to help our consumers, who are at least 21 years old, stop smoking more harmful cigarettes.

During this difficult time with the coronavirus, let's unite to solve today's problems.

I will tell you a little secret. No happy cigarette smokers. Vaping saved my life. It is also saving the lives of thousands of Coloradoans.

Shaune Walter, president of the Rocky Mountain Smoke Free Alliance, and his wife, Sarah, own a vaping store.

