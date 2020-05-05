Vanessa Bryant turns bittersweet when she finds a lost love letter from Kobe

Instagram

Kobe Bryan's widow Vanessa is eager to read a lost love letter from her late husband, as she is turning 38 this week just a few months after her death.

Vanessa Bryant She was shot down to find a lost love letter from her late husband Kobe on the eve of her birthday on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The wife of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend hoped her 38th birthday would be bittersweet, as it would be the first without her husband, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, but then found one of his letters that did not I had read before.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: The love of my life. From, Your Daddy," Vanessa shared along with a photo of her hand on the envelope. "I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today."

"Missing the Love of my life and my sweet little Mamacita (daughter Gianna), my companion Taurus. Grateful to wake up my 3 sweet girls today. I wish we were all together."

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant They were married for 18 years. The couple would have celebrated their nineteenth wedding anniversary on April 18.