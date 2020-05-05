Kobe Bryant gave a last birthday gift to his widow on Tuesday.

Vanessa Bryant, in a Tuesday Instagram post, revealed that she had found an unopened letter from her late husband on Monday, the last one she wrote to him before he, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in January.

As he mentioned in his post, he waited a day to open it, as he "gave me something to look forward to,quot; on his birthday.

I hope the letter brings comfort to Vanessa Bryant and her children in what are surely difficult times.