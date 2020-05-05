Vanessa Bryant found an unopened letter from Kobe on her birthday and it's heartbreaking and sweet

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: The love of my life. From, Your Daddy ❤️".
Today is Vanessa Bryant's birthday, an undoubtedly emotional day for her, after the tragic loss of her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, earlier this year.
Well, Vanessa just shared a special moment from her day on Instagram, and it could really give you chills:
"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: The love of my life. From, Your Daddy ❤️," he wrote, along with a photo of the envelope.
"I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today."
While Vanessa kept the contents of the card private, she did share what was in front: a work of art that takes on a whole new meaning now:
The irony is that Kobe had a picture of me drawn with an angel holding me by an artist on the cover.
Vanessa concluded her post by noting how much she misses Kobe and Gianna, and that she is "grateful,quot; for the three daughters she celebrates with today.
"Missing the Love of my life and my sweet little Mamacita, my fellow Taurus," he wrote. "Thankful to wake up my 3 sweet girls today. I wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ # MyBirthdayWish."
Sending lots of love to Vanessa on this day, what a perfect time to find that note.
You can see his full post below:
