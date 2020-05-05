Vanessa Bryant finds a last unopened love letter from Kobe and opens it on her birthday

Mourning woman Vanessa Bryant found a letter from Kobe and today she waited until her birthday to open it. This letter was addressed to the "love of (his) life,quot; and was kept in a yellow envelope.

Vanessa turned to social media to share it on her platform and it must have been something really bittersweet, since it is the last love letter she will receive from her husband.

As you probably remember, the Lakers player tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash that took place on January 26 in Calabasas.

His second daughter, Gianna, 13, also died in the same accident, along with seven other people.

Despite the great tragedy she had to endure, Vanessa has been exceptionally strong for her other daughters.

So she really wanted to read her late husband's words one more time, but she held on to open it one more day so she could make it even more special by reading it on her birthday.

Vanessa took a photo of her holding the envelope, her hand covering the words written in black ink.

‘Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: The love of my life. From, Your Daddy, "he wrote in the caption. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a picture of me drawn with an angel holding me by an artist on the cover Missing the Love of my life and my sweet little Mamacita, my companion Taurus ".

She, of course, was referring to her late daughter, Gigi, who would have turned 14 on May 1.

Indeed, the aching mother also honored her that day in different publications.

‘Grateful to wake up my 3 sweet girls today. I wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish ", Vanessa finished her post today.



