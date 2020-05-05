Vanessa Bryant discovering a Kobe letter is the best gift for B-Day

The best gifts always come from the heart.

In the midst of celebrating his birthday today, Vanessa Bryant He took to Instagram and revealed one of the unexpected gifts he discovered.

As it turns out, Kobe Bryant He had a very thoughtful letter to share.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: The love of my life. From, Your Daddy. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to expect today," he shared with his followers. "The irony is that Kobe had a picture of me drawn with an angel holding me by an artist on the cover."

Vanessa continued: "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita, my companion Taurus. Thankful to wake up my 3 sweet girls today. I wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish,quot;.

The post immediately caught the attention of friends and fans who shared positive feelings.