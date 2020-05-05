Vanessa Bryant discovering a Kobe letter is the best gift for B-Day

The best gifts always come from the heart.
In the midst of celebrating his birthday today, Vanessa Bryant He took to Instagram and revealed one of the unexpected gifts he discovered.
As it turns out, Kobe Bryant He had a very thoughtful letter to share.
"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: The love of my life. From, Your Daddy. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to expect today," he shared with his followers. "The irony is that Kobe had a picture of me drawn with an angel holding me by an artist on the cover."
Vanessa continued: "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita, my companion Taurus. Thankful to wake up my 3 sweet girls today. I wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish,quot;.
The post immediately caught the attention of friends and fans who shared positive feelings.
"That's beautiful V. Today is your day. We celebrate you. We love you. We stand behind you forever. Happy happy birthday," close friend. La La Anthony shared in the comments section. Michelle Williams wrote: "I send you love today! Happy birthday Vanessa."
Lisa Leslie He added: "Happy birthday V! Praying for you and the girls."
Vanessa's birthday comes a few days later Gianna Bryant he would have celebrated his fourteenth birthday. Fans and friends were encouraged to wear a specific color in honor of the young basketball player.
"To commemorate Gigi's birthday today, consider using red, the caption as an act of kindness, or show how you will play Gigi as she always gave everything she did and directed with kindness," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "Use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay."
Ultimately, Vanessa agrees to keep her husband and daughter's memory alive after they died in a helicopter crash.
"It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew that they were so deeply loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon." Vanessa previously shared in the social networks. "We wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is immeasurable."
