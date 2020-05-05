USWNT Won't Achieve Same Salary Without Joining US Soccer In Attack Over World Cup Prize Imbalance

They have been fighting each other for over four years. Multiple lawsuits. Tons of newspaper articles and thousands of hours of broadcast debates. In fact, they all stopped long enough for the US National Women's Team. USA She won the FIFA Women's World Cup, but then they resumed their confrontation. The USWNT has won mainly in the court of public opinion, but more recently US Soccer prevailed in court.

This lasting dispute was not a small factor in the recent resignation of US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, who left that post in March after it was revealed that the federation had argued against the national women's team receiving the same salary. than the men's team because, in many words, they are not as fast or as strong.

And recently it produced a rare loss for the USWNT, two-time World Cup champions and winners of 20 consecutive games, when federal judge R. Gary Klausner ruled that women could not argue that they had been denied equal pay when they had negotiated a different contract structure in form and substance than what the USMNT receives.

That did not end the court action. The two parties filed a joint motion requesting a 30-day suspension in the process. And this provides a time not only to negotiate an agreement, which is long overdue, but also another opportunity for each to understand their greatest obstacle to a reasonable outcome, in fact, one favorable to both parties, is not the other but the world.

Throughout the world, we mean FIFA, the governing body of soccer on this planet Earth.

When it comes to reasonable pay for international soccer players, there is no more obvious culprit than the organization that runs the world game. And yet, there is hardly ever a public proclamation, either from the USMNT or from US Soccer, about the inequity that exists between the two high-level World Cups, which is maddeningly unfair and yet included in the proceedings. from FIFA.

How much is the Women's World Cup worth? No one is likely to know, because the way FIFA manages the event, in particular the mediation of media rights, ensures that that question cannot be answered with the kind of accuracy one expects from such monumental events.

However, this is clear: it is worth much more than FIFA would have you believe.

For years, FIFA has bundled the rights to its various world tournaments, not just the men's and women's World Cups, but also its youth events, under the assumption that the FIFA World Cup is what bidders are after.

For decades, that could have been a reasonable assumption, due in part to the absence of a Women's World Cup until 1991. And it could even have been just until 1999, when the USWNT led by Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly, and Julie Foudy drew a audience of more than 90,000 to the Rose Bowl and a television audience of 17.9 million for his victory in the title game over China. It was clear that there was value in the Women's World Cup.

FIFA has continued to ignore this development, and nowhere is this more evident than in the prize money made available to men and women. When Russia 2018 was contested and attracted a global audience of 3.57 billion for its month of soccer competition, participants received a prize of $ 400 million.

When France 2019 was challenged and attracted a global audience of one billion, participants received a group payment of $ 30 million.

FIFA tells us that the men's World Cup is worth 13.3 times more than the women's. The audience tells us that men are worth 3.57 times more.

If one were to follow the audience here, the accumulated prize for the Women's World Cup would be closer to $ 112 million. Now, the men's event sold more tickets, and generally at higher prices. However, there is no way to dispute that FIFA did not even come close to a reasonable balance in the most recent cycle.

And FIFA's promise to double the prize pool by 2023 is not enough to address the disparity, because the group for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is slated to increase by 10 percent to $ 440 millions. Calculating the accumulated "audience index,quot; prize for the next women's tournament would increase it to $ 123 million.

FIFA is not expected to be halfway through a justifiable division in another three years.

Winning last summer's tournament brought $ 4 million to US Soccer. If the prize pool had been fair, the USWNT collection would have been closer to $ 15 million. The participating players would have been richly rewarded.

That is why FIFA must be the next target in the USWNT fight for a fair wage.

Because that's where the money is, and where too much money remains. For now.