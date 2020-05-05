US Army USA Integrate power cables into a tactical vest – Defense Blog

The US Army USA He has announced plans to integrate flexible power cables into a tactical vest used by soldiers.

Currently, Army engineers and scientists face the need to expand the capabilities of soldiers on the modern battlefield. Every day, increasingly powerful and versatile weapons, modern systems and devices will be included in personal equipment, which, in turn, requires solutions to ensure its reload.

The Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center of the Combat Capability Development Command (CCDC) has partnered with the CCDC Soldiers Center to investigate integrated power solutions in support of programs throughout the Army. These include Nett Warrior, Next-Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW), and Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS).

As the Army has increased the number of electronic devices that soldiers must carry, more cables have been required to connect equipment to power sources and share data. Furthermore, Army modernization initiatives will demand continually increasing rates of power used by soldiers.

Integrated cables are a solution that researchers are developing for a holistic approach.

"This new flexible cable is up to 50 percent lighter than the previous version," said Ethan Wise, an electronic engineer at the C5ISR Center who is leading the project. "It is much more flexible, less bulky, and eliminates the wiring that hinders a soldier's movement when connected to a compliant portable battery.

“It reduces the risks of snagging because it can be placed multiple times in a tactical vest. The new wire feels like the fabric of a standard Army uniform and blends seamlessly with the camouflage pattern, ”said Wise.

A UK company initially developed the new cable, and the US Army. USA It has been researching its possible uses through the foreign comparative testing program. FCT works with Army science and technology organizations to find and evaluate solutions to meet the operational needs of American Soldiers, regardless of the technology's country of origin.

The FCT program initially focused on the Nett Warrior system, and the CCDC team is now leveraging that science and technology knowledge for high-priority projects like NGSW and IVAS.

IVAS is a visualization screen designed by Microsoft that works as a fighting training system, among other roles. Its high-tech features, such as augmented reality and assisted target recognition, will require continuous energy charges for long periods of time. Wise noted that flexible cables are a potential fit for power delivery within this program.

For the NGSW project, researchers are investigating a rifle sling made of materials similar to the new cables, according to C5ISR Center research mechanical engineer Dr. Nathan Sharpes. The benefits would include a lower battery weight on the weapon, more flexibility and longer runtimes.

In addition to the sling, Sharpes and his colleagues are prototyping new ways to store energy and route the power of the weapon. These features collectively give the Soldier options to power weapon-mounted enablers to meet the changing mission requirements.

"These new weapons will be equipped with sophisticated technologies, which will likely require more power," said Sharpes. "The direct solution would be to tie the gun to a larger battery in the vest. However, this presents a danger of snagging and has historically not been popular with soldiers. Routing power through the sling should provide a more acceptable and familiar solution. "

The C5ISR Center engineers will continue to work on prototypes during 2020 for potential use with the IVAS and NGSW program offices.