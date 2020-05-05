US Army UH-72 Lakota Helicopters USA Help transport COVID-19 evidence – Defense Blog

The Lakota UH-72A multimission helicopters will assist in transporting the COVID-19 tests, according to a recent service press release.

On Tuesday, the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment press release said two UH-72 Lakota helicopters landed at the Readiness Center at the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center in Iowa City to train soldiers with the area support of the 209th Medical Company that will assist in transporting COVID-19 tests to be processed at the State Hygiene Laboratory in Coralville.

The Army website said the UH-72A is a single-rotor twin-engine commercial helicopter. It accommodates two pilots and up to six passengers or two NATO standard berths. Two Turbomeca Arriel 1E2 engines, combined with an advanced four-blade rotor system, provide lift and speed in a wide range of operating conditions. The LUH can be configured with two NATO standard berths, passenger seats for a medical assistant and a team leader.

The UH-72A is equipped with modern communication and navigation avionics. Includes a 3-axis autopilot and Single Pilot Instrument Flight Rules capability. The cabin is compatible with night vision devices. In addition to the MEDEVAC configuration, the UH-72A is also featured in VIP, ARNG Security & Support (S,amp;S) and Combined Training Center (CTC) configurations.

The Lakota is a technologically advanced and operationally tested version of Airbus' H145 family multi-mission helicopter that is used worldwide for law enforcement, emergency medical transport, search and rescue, offshore operations and utilities, and corporate transportation.

Incorporation of new and proven COTS technologies, combined with the operational capabilities of the UH-72A, result in an aircraft that is exceptionally easy and economical to operate and maintain. Extensive use of new, lightweight manufacturing materials and system modularity simplify maintenance, reducing lifetime ownership costs and logistical requirements.