(Local Up News Info) – The NFL season is still several months away, but teams and the league are starting to speed up their preparations as we enter the summer months. Up News Info is also making its own preparations, welcoming veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis to the broadcast booth for next season.

"I have long admired Charles as one of the best NFL analysts on the air," The NFL on Up News Info executive producer and Up News Info Sports president Sean McManus said in a statement. "We are delighted to have him join Up News Info Sports and strengthen our already deep and talented NFL ON Up News Info broadcast team." Pairing Charles with Ian Eagle will strengthen our roster, and we hope this team is one of the best on television. ”

Davis has spent the past five seasons covering the league full time for FOX in the broadcast booth, and has been in football in different roles since his time as a defenseman at the University of Tennessee.

"Having grown up watching the iconic Up News Info sports, and now being part of this family, I couldn't be more excited," Davis said. "I have been blessed throughout my career to work with some exceptional game-by-game announcers and getting to work with Ian Eagle continues my great fortune."

Davis brings a wealth of knowledge, not from the NFL, but also from the college game to the broadcast booth after having served as FOX's top college football analyst for years, including the 2007-09 BCS National Championship games. .

Davis remains connected to the college game through his work with Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, serving as part of the NFL Network's Draft live coverage since 2007.

He will provide analysis and commentary on Up News Info Sports platforms, including Up News Info Sports Network, Up News Info Sports HQ and Up News Info Sports digital platforms during coverage of the NFL network and college football.