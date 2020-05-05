Uber requiring face masks, company to provide masks for drivers – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The next time you call an Uber, get ready to wear a mask!

Uber requires both passengers and drivers to wear face masks or covers.

The ride-sharing service promised to provide drivers with masks if necessary.

Uber says so far it has more than a million masks available to drivers.

Those in the cities most affected by Covid-19 will receive them first.

