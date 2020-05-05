Tyra Banks crashed after the old clip & # 39; ANTM & # 39; of her scolding a model on the surface of the hollow teeth

Instagram

In the video, Tyra advises contestant Danielle Evans to close the gap on her front teeth, saying, "Do you really think you can have a cover contract with a gap in your mouth?

Up News Info –

Tyra banks have some explanations to do. First "America's next top model"The host and judge are under fire after an old clip from the sixth season of the reality show reappears online, depicting their allegedly troublesome behavior.

The clip was caught by Twitter user @OladapoAisha, who posted it to his account on Tuesday, May 5. In the video, Tyra advised contestant Danielle Evans to close the gap on her front teeth.

"So, Danielle, you went to the dentist, but you refused to close your gap. Do you really think you can have a covergirl contract with a gap in your mouth?" Tyra said, to which Danielle optimistically replied, "Yes. Why not?"

While pointing to her own teeth, Tyra explained, "This is all that people see. She is easy going, happy, beautiful cover girl. She is not marketable." Then Danielle said, "Just a little bit is fine, but I don't want to shut it down completely."

Judge and track coach J. Alexander chimed in: "Well, I guess she left the gap wide open for another girl, baby." Despite that, Danielle ended up winning the season.

%MINIFYHTML1f5dd961e84f65958c4c2fb07e8662a714%

<br />

"Why was this allowed to air if Tyra's banks go to hell?" Oladapo stresses the footage, which quickly quivered with tongues. Some people in the Blue Bird app noticed that some other professional models also have empty teeth. "It's not marketable" in the meantime Georgia May Jagger he has a great tooth ** and is one of the main faces of Rimmel Woozy's face, "said one person.

"@tyrabanks is really rubbish. It's like she started this show to intentionally treat this young woman in such a horrible way … the same way she thought (Naomi Campbell) treated her. He was given the authority to treat these women like trash and had judges behind him. Smh, "added another fan.

Meanwhile, one user alleged, "In another season, Tyra actually makes a girl's teeth gap BIGGER. Tyra is crazy." Someone else remembered when Tyra "really forced a girl to go nude on camera for an AUDITION. And she had Janiece of all people (who accused (Bill) Cosby of sexual assault) TO SUPPORT HER AS A JUDGE. Blushing Face. Face blushing blushing face. "

Tyra has yet to respond to criticism.