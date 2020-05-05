Two Massachusetts golf courses plan to reopen despite restrictions

In Massachusetts, golf is still restricted by the Charlie Baker government's ban on nonessential business that lasts until May 18, but a couple of courses plan to defy the order.

Cara Cullen, owner of Kettle Brook Golf Club in Paxton and Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston along with her two brothers, told Fox News on Monday that she will open her courses within the "next few days."

Neither club responded to Boston.com's requests for comment until Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts is one of four states that is still enforcing a state golf ban, although New Hampshire courses will reopen on May 11. Maryland and Vermont are the only other states that do not have a fixed date to reopen.

"If golf is so insecure, why do 47 states think it is safe?" Cullen said. "I mean, if golf is so insecure, then Governor Baker should go out and tell these other states that they are wrong, and he should tell Massachusetts citizens that they cannot cross that border."

Cullen, who said he said his desire to open does not stem from a lack of belief in the severity of the coronavirus. On March 31, her mother-in-law died as a result of a COVID-19 infection.

"I don't think this is a hoax," he told Fox News. "I think it is serious. And my four children never saw their grandmother again and they have not been able to cry properly. So I do recognize how real this virus is."

Cullen told Fox News that his courses will implement rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including single-use golf carts with no entry to the building, outdoor registration, and masks and gloves for employees.

"I have put my faith in him and our patience is done," Cullen said of Baker. "At this point, unfortunately, if we don't open in a few weeks, we're done."

The Massachusetts Alliance of Golf Organizations has been working since the end of March to make golf essential, but to no avail. On May 3, Mass Golf released a statement after a meeting with the reopening advisory board, saying they "hope to hear soon that golf can be resumed in the Commonwealth under the established guidelines presented."