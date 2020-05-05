Twitter reacts to Don Lemon by dragging Donald Trump

Don Lemon went online Monday after his epic roast of President Donald Trump went viral.

Since taking office, Trump has blamed Obama for everything that went wrong during his tenure, including the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Trump retweeted a post saying: "Evidence has emerged indicating that Barack Obama was the one who led the Russian hoax." The piece the tweet was linked to started: "In the new releases it seems to say that Operation Hurricane was being run from the Oval Office. This would be huge if it were true."

And Lemon has had enough of Trump's antics:

"What does President Obama have that really get into your skin? Is it because he's smarter than you? Better educated? Did he do it alone, didn't he need dad's help? Is the wife more successful? Is he look better? " I ask.

"I don't know, what is it, what is it about? What is a black man who has managed to become president? Who criticized you for all the birth certificate? What is on it? I just wonder."

This is how Twitter replied: