Twerking Girl in DJ Khaled's viral video believes she won't ruin her marriage

Rapper & # 39; Im the One & # 39; He previously closed his Instagram live chat with the model after she called him despite her plea for him to stop, imploring: 'Please be respectful'.

A woman twerking in DJ KhaledThe viral video has spoken after the awkward moment caught a lot of attention due to his reaction. The rapper, who is a married man with two children, prevented the model named Sophia James from dancing for him during the live Instagram chat.

Speaking to The Shade Room about the viral moment, Sophia said it was a misunderstanding. "I respect DJ Khaled and his beautiful wife and family," he told the media outlet. Believing that his action will not ruin the record executive's marriage to his wife Nicole Tuck, he added: "I am more than sure that their marriage is stronger than a live IG video that went viral."

Sophia also revealed that after the clip circulated online, she was harassed on social media. On the bright side of the awkward encounter, the model shared that there have been many people who have slipped into their DMs, including some rappers who she says have "appeared on some of DJ Khaled's recent albums."

During his Instagram Live session on Sunday, April 3, Khaled invited some fans to join in for a one-on-one chat. But things quickly became risky when Sophia apparently tried to seduce the 44-year-old ringmaster by twerking in front of the camera.

Wearing a bra just over there and pink panties without pants, she moved the camera to focus as she danced. Clearly puzzled, Khaled asked him to relax and reminded him that he has a family.

"No, don't do that," Khaled implored. "I have love. But I have a family and everything. I have love. Talk to me normal. Talk to me normal. Don't do that!" But Sophia refused to stop dancing and even made him more violent by pouring water on her. Finally he had enough and closed the conversation.

By posting the video on his Instagram page, the New Orleans-born star reminded others of what not to do when conversing with him. He wrote in the caption: "I have love for everyone, please take it easy when I'm in fan luv ig luv. Once again, I have love for everyone, please be respectful, nothing but love BLESS!"