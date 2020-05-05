TSRPositiveImages: Nike to donate more than 30,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers

As healthcare workers around the world continue to help combat COVID-19 while on the front lines, Nike You are doing your part when it comes to showing your appreciation for these healthcare workers.

The company recently announced that it will donate 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse shoes to hospitals and healthcare systems in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Memphis. An additional 2,500 pairs of shoes will also be donated to hospitals in London, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Belgium and Barcelona.

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse launched last November and became the company's first shoe designed for healthcare workers. Nike partnered with the nonprofit Good360 to make donations in the US. USA And also with local organizations within Europe to continue the donation.

“The effort is led by messages of thanks to health professionals. From one athlete to another, Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental endurance of health athletes, "says Nike.

Nike continued: "This association guarantees the delivery of footwear to health systems and hospitals when they are ready to receive them and deliver them to their staff."

In addition to the shoe donation, approximately 95,000 pairs of soccer socks will be delivered, offering gentle compression to healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City through Good360.

In addition to its recent donation, Nike has donated 1,100 Nike Sportswear kits, nearly 4,000 pairs of shoes, and more than 3,500 pieces of Dri-FIT clothing to more than a dozen hospitals and shelters.

Again in March Nike announced that they would close all their stores in the US. USA Following the coronavirus outbreak.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94