TSR Updatez: Video surfaces of Ahmaud Arbery being fatally killed by men while jogging

In a recent video of Ahmaud Arbery, he shows his life taken at the hands of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

Arbery can be seen running down a residential street, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts. In the video, he approaches a man who is standing outside his truck in the middle of the road.

For a brief second, the frame points in the direction of the grass and Arbery cannot be seen. But the camera refocuses and that's when you can see Arbery now in front of the truck, in a fight with the man who was originally standing outside the vehicle, while Arbery was running.

A man can be seen standing on the truck bed while Arbery and the other continue to fight. A total of three shots can be heard with the last one causing the young black man to fall to the ground.

As previously reported, Ahmaud Arbery was running in a neighborhood, just outside Atlanta, where he was fatally attacked by two white men.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

Our condolences to your family.

