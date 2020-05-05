TSR Updatez: District Attorney Suggests Ahmaud Arbery Case Go To Grand Jury After Video Shows Fatal Shooting

Roomies on Tuesday reported that there was a video showing the tragic shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot dead by two white men in Georgia. As a result of the video's release, the district attorney recommends case managers to the grand jury.

The Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden reportedly said he will present the case to the next available grand jury in Glynn County to determine if charges will be brought against Gregory and Travis McMichael.

"I am of the opinion that the case should be brought before the Glynn County Grand Jury for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery," wrote Tom Durden, Pro Tempore Prosecutor for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. in a press release

As previously reported, District Attorney Tim Durden is now in charge of the case, after two previous District Attorneys had to recuse themselves due to a conflict of interest.

According to News4Jax, he has been investigating the case since April 13, but the initial incident occurred in February.

Previous reports suggested that Travis McMichael, the son of a former district attorney investigator, was arresting a citizen.

The Brunswick radio station posted the video and stated that they were made anonymously.

"This was given to us by an anonymous source," the radio station wrote in a post on its website. "We debated whether to publish it, but determined that it was in the best interest of the public."

Continue to keep the family in your prayers. We will keep you updated, roommates.

