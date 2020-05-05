TSR Foodies: Wendy's temporarily takes hamburgers off the menu in some places due to meat shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic

If a shortage of wipes and sanitizing wipes was an issue, head over to the head and add burgers to the list. Wendy’s is reportedly temporarily removing burgers from the menu in some places.

Many meat plants have closed because workers have been infected with COVID-19. Since Wendy's relies on fresh meat, this has directly affected the food chain.

"About 1,000, or 18%, of the 5,500 Wendy restaurants in the United States do not serve hamburgers or other meat-based items, according to an analysis of the online menus at each location by the financial firm Stephens. "

Shortages have been observed in California, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

"Some of our menu items may be scarce from time to time in some restaurants in this current environment," Wendy’s told Restaurant Business. "We hope this is temporary, and we are working diligently to minimize the impact on our customers and restaurants."

Wendy & # 39; s may be running low, but McDonald’s says there is “no interruption in the supply” of food or other supplies, according to Restaurant Business.

The Wendy burger shortage comes after reports emerged that some 5,000 meat and poultry plant workers were infected with COVID-19, at more than 100 plants in 19 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Disease Prevention.

See this post on Instagram %MINIFYHTML4e894983172bba71613980ec1b6df8f014% TSR Staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #TSRFoodies: If the shortage of wipes and sanitizing wipes was a concern, go to ‘head and add burgers to the list. @Wendys is reportedly temporarily removing burgers from the menu in some places. _________________________________ Many meat plants have closed because workers have been infected with COVID-19. Since Wendy's relies on fresh meat, this has directly affected the food chain. _________________________________ "About 1,000, or 18%, of Wendy's 5,500 restaurants in the United States do not serve burgers or other meat-based products, according to an online menu analysis at each location conducted by financial firm Stephens,quot; . _________________________________ Shortages have been seen in California 🍔, —Click on the bio link to read more (📷: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. PDT

Many of the country's largest meat processing plants have temporarily shut down operations due to the viral outbreak.

The closings have also caused a 25% decrease in pork production and a 10% decrease in beef production in the United States, according to Bloomberg.

Just something else to add to the list of things that keep happening in 2020 …