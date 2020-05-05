Trump's women journalists are not housewives of the 1950s

Image: Getty

President Trump imagines himself insensitive to the media grill, but even his bravado has not stopped him from having a bone to choose with the behavior of two White House reporters. Predictably, they are both women.

During a exclusive interview with the New York Post On Monday, Trump made reference to CBS News White House correspondents Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid, who committed the capital sin of doing their jobs during recent White House briefings.

On April 13, Trump called Reid "shameful" and "false" after he asked Trump about the decisions he made in February, a month before covid-19 became a widespread threat in the United States. On April 19, Jiang it was news after Trump rebuked her for questioning why the Trump administration failed to warn Americans about covid-19 earlier, questioning what company Jiang worked for and telling her to "relax." It turns out that the only person who hasn't relaxed is Trump.

From the New York Post:

He singled out two CBS News journalists as particularly irritating people, Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid, during the briefings. "It wasn't Donna Reed, I can tell you that," Trump said, referring to the television and movie star best known for playing Mary Bailey in "It's A Wonderful Life" and later playing the mother in a comedy. family television of the same name. from the 50s and 60s. %MINIFYHTMLa8b01987ef7e44e21311600e24f190d514%

Ironically, Donna Reed was not June Cleaver; despite the pearls, The Donna Reed Show rotated from the typical tropes of programs representing housewives during the post-war era. Reed bristled compared to the conciliatory and deferential housewives who dominated television. According to the book The Donna Reed Show by Joanne Morreale, Reed herself once said"I don't play the American mom, and Carl Betz (her television husband) isn't the American dad, either. So help me, if we had to do that kind of mother-and-father television every week, I'd be out of my rocker." She was also a producer and director of the program (although uncredited). and he had to fight sponsors to allow his character to get angry. "Keep it well and you will lose effectiveness," said Reed.

If anything, a little Donna Reed was alive and well in both Reid and Jiang. But don't tell Trump, whose obsession with women who dare to ask questions during briefings, especially non-white women like Yamiche Alcindor, a black PBS reporter who has regularly received Trump's anger has been constant and is not slowing down any time soon.

He continued:

"Paula Reid, she is sitting there and I say:‘ How angry. I mean, what is the purpose? "They are not even difficult questions, but you see the attitude of these people, it is incredible. "So you know, I enjoyed it," Trump concluded.

Trump received negative comments from the briefings, especially after the president's dangerous and grossly inaccurate suggestion that investigators could study whether injecting disinfectant covid-19 treatment may be effective. Recently the Trump administration has cut covid-19's daily briefings, but Trump vows to bring them back with a vengeance, bragging about Send, “We set all the records with those press conferences. Six million people all the time. You know we had tremendous numbers, I was literally in the place of Bret Baier (host of Fox News), and we did 30 in a row. "

When Trump returns to the dreaded podium, Jiang and Reid will be ready, and likely not bothered by the president's opinion of their reports. Reid, in particular, has a sense of humor when pressing Trump's buttons: he's edited it Twitter Biography to read, "No Donna Reed, I can tell you that."