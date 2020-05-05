Trump's anti-China rhetoric aimed at boosting US leverage – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is making increasingly strong pronouncements blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to dodge internal criticism of the president's own response, tarnish China's global reputation, and give the United States influence on trade and other aspects of United States and China competition.

President Donald Trump promised to penalize China for what US officials have increasingly described as a pattern of deception that denied the world precious time in preparing for the pandemic. The opening salvo is not in the form of tariffs or sanctions, but rather in a unilateral report of China's behavior that could drive the Chinese down the global reputation meter.

The State Department, Department of Homeland Security and the White House have launched public efforts in recent days to uncover what they say is clear evidence that China attempted to mask the magnitude of the outbreak and then refused to provide access. critical of the United States and global scientists who could have saved lives. More than 250,000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, including more than 68,000 in the US. USA

The Trump administration, says a senior administration official, is trying to convince the world that China is not playing by the same rules as everyone else, and that may be the greatest punishment for an intensely proud emerging superpower. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and only spoke on condition of anonymity.

To that end, the administration has taken its criticism of China beyond the limits of established evidence.

Trump and his allies repeat and express confidence in an unsubstantiated theory linking the source of the outbreak to a possible accident in a Chinese virology laboratory. US authorities say they are still exploring the issue and describe the evidence as purely circumstantial. But Trump, aides say, has accepted the idea of ​​further highlighting China's lack of transparency.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC "This Week with George Stephanopoulos,quot; that there is "enormous evidence,quot; that the virus started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The institute, which is managed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is about 8 miles, or 13 kilometers, from a market that is considered a possible source of the virus. He's done groundbreaking research that tracks the probable origins of the SARS virus, finds new bat viruses, and discovers how they can jump into people.

Pompeo said China has denied access by the United States and the World Health Organization to the laboratory. But Trump says he has seen information that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute is the source of the virus. When asked why he is so confident, Trump said, "I can't say that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

Health officials are doubtful.

"From our perspective, this remains speculative," says WHO chief of emergencies Dr. Michael Ryan of the laboratory theory. "But like any evidence-based organization, we would be very willing to receive any information that relates to the origin of the virus."

Trump's ouster of more than a handful of top intelligence officials has given him an additional credibility problem when it comes to intelligence-based administration pronouncements.

"I am afraid these purges have already politicized the work of the intelligence community in key ways," said Mike Morell, a former interim CIA director under President Barack Obama, who now hosts the "Intelligence Matters,quot; podcast. One of our critical institutions for the search for truth has a big crack in it ”.

China firmly rejects Trump's version of events.

On Monday, China's official Global Times newspaper said Pompeo was making "unfounded allegations,quot; against Beijing by suggesting that the coronavirus was released from a Chinese laboratory.

The populist tabloid released by the ruling Communist Party spokesperson People’s Daily said the claims were a politically motivated attempt to preserve the Trump presidency and divert attention from the US administration’s own failures. USA To deal with the outbreak.

While critical statements by Trump and Pompeo have been at the forefront of the administration's rhetoric against China, US government agencies. The US, including the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, has been collecting information often publicly to try to support the allegations.

DHS documents, obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday and Monday, accuse the Chinese government of intentionally minimizing the scope and severity of the spread of the virus to buy international stocks of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies necessary to fight the disease. . .

Although any country could be expected to buy large quantities of materials necessary to combat a major threat to public health, the administration has tried to portray China's actions as secret, irresponsible, and dangerous to the rest of the world.

One of those documents, which is based on open source material, emphasizes reports of the disappearance of Chinese doctors who raised early alarms about the virus and the response, the alleged suppression and destruction of virus samples by the Chinese government and the closure of relevant laboratories.

It also reports on China's early resistance to acknowledging person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, the failure of the authorities to immediately block domestic or international travel outside of Wuhan, and China's opposition to calls for an international investigation into the pandemic.

The focus on China comes when Trump's own record has faced persistent scrutiny. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the AP on Monday that Trump was first informed by intelligence agencies of the virus on January 23, and then again on January 28.

McEnany said that only in that second briefing, Trump was informed that the virus was spreading outside of China.

Trump, he added, was told that all deaths still occurred within China and that Beijing was not sharing key data. Days later, Trump moved to severely cut travel to China from the US. USA Descriptions of the White House meeting were prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a spokesman said.

But the reference to the coronavirus was included in at least one passing mention in the written version of the intelligence briefing on Jan. 11-14, according to a senior US government official. USA Within the intelligence community, which said other officials, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, were informed.

Authorities emphasized that much of the attention of the US government. USA During that period he focused on Iran, after the assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Qasem Soleimani, in a drone attack on January 3 and the subsequent shooting down of a Ukrainian plane over Tehran.