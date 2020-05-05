Home Local News Trump's anti-China rhetoric aimed at boosting US leverage – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is making increasingly strong pronouncements blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to dodge internal criticism of the president's own response, tarnish China's global reputation, and give the United States influence on trade and other aspects of United States and China competition.

President Donald Trump promised to penalize China for what US officials have increasingly described as a pattern of deception that denied the world precious time in preparing for the pandemic. The opening salvo is not in the form of tariffs or sanctions, but rather in a unilateral report of China's behavior that could drive the Chinese down the global reputation meter.

The State Department, Department of Homeland Security and the White House have launched public efforts in recent days to uncover what they say is clear evidence that China attempted to mask the magnitude of the outbreak and then refused to provide access. critical of the United States and global scientists who could have saved lives. More than 250,000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, including more than 68,000 in the US. USA

The Trump administration, says a senior administration official, is trying to convince the world that China is not playing by the same rules as everyone else, and that may be the greatest punishment for an intensely proud emerging superpower. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and only spoke on condition of anonymity.

To that end, the administration has taken its criticism of China beyond the limits of established evidence.

Trump and his allies repeat and express confidence in an unsubstantiated theory linking the source of the outbreak to a possible accident in a Chinese virology laboratory. US authorities say they are still exploring the issue and describe the evidence as purely circumstantial. But Trump, aides say, has accepted the idea of ​​further highlighting China's lack of transparency.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC "This Week with George Stephanopoulos,quot; that there is "enormous evidence,quot; that the virus started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The institute, which is managed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is about 8 miles, or 13 kilometers, from a market that is considered a possible source of the virus. He's done groundbreaking research that tracks the probable origins of the SARS virus, finds new bat viruses, and discovers how they can jump into people.

Pompeo said China has denied access by the United States and the World Health Organization to the laboratory. But Trump says he has seen information that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute is the source of the virus. When asked why he is so confident, Trump said, "I can't say that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

Health officials are doubtful.

"From our perspective, this remains speculative," says WHO chief of emergencies Dr. Michael Ryan of the laboratory theory. "But like any evidence-based organization, we would be very willing to receive any information that relates to the origin of the virus."

