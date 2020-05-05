Trump touring, promoting mask factory, but no mask for him – Up News Info

PHOENIX: President Donald Trump visited Exhibit A Tuesday to reopen the country and visited an Arizona face mask factory on Tuesday, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see a decrease in orders to stay home, even when the coronavirus remains a serious threat. Trump did not wear a mask despite guidelines that must be worn inside the factory at all times.

"The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. We have to open, ”Trump declared when he left Washington on a trip that had more to do with the trip than with destination.

In Arizona, Trump recognized the human cost of returning to normal.

"I am not saying that nothing is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be seriously affected? Yes. But we have to open our country and we have to open it soon," he said.

Trump had said he would wear a face mask if the factory were "a mask environment," but in the end he only wore safety glasses during a tour of the Honeywell facility. Almost all factory workers and members of the press, as well as some White House staff and Secret Service agents wore masks. Senior White House staff and Honeywell executives did not.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks when they cannot socially distance themselves, such as in supermarkets, especially in places with high transmission rates. In the area where Trump spoke, a large video monitor listed the safety guidelines, one of which said, "Please wear your mask at all times."

Vice President Mike Pence created quite a stir recently when the photos showed him unmasked on a visit to the Mayo Clinic surrounded by hospital officials and doctors, all wearing masks. He said he did not know it was a requirement and that he was tested for the virus frequently. He wore a mask at an event a few days later.

Trump's visit came when the White House said it hopes to reduce its coronavirus workforce in the next month, as the president changes his focus from fighting an "invisible enemy,quot; to restarting the economy.

The President spent about three hours in Phoenix, touring the Honeywell factory and hosting a roundtable discussion on Native American issues. Attendees said the trip would be worth the nearly eight hours of flight time as a symbolic spectacle that the nation is returning to normal. The trip was also expected to be a marker of Trump's return to a regular travel schedule, as he hopes the nation will also begin to emerge from seven weeks of isolation imposed by the virus.

After weeks in Washington, with little exposure to how the virus has been affecting the daily lives of Americans, Trump had first-hand insight into a major impact. At the airport, Air Force One parked alongside dozens of grounded commercial aircraft with covered engines and duct tape vents and probes.

Trump's first stop was a meeting with Native American leaders during which he distributed 1,000 rapid tests for the Abbott virus.

"Native Americans have been hit hard by the terrible pandemic," said Trump. "Hopefully that will be helpful to you."

Trump sees economic revival as a political imperative, as his allies have noticed an erosion in support for the president in recent weeks. Republicans believe Trump's path to a second term depends on public perception of how quickly the economy recovers from closings meant to slow the spread of the virus.

That includes Arizona, a key state of change, that Trump carried for less than 4 percentage points in 2016.

"I love Arizona. I have many friends in Arizona. I've had great success over the years in Arizona, "Trump boasted when he left.

%MINIFYHTML74bda6d37c54362df89960b35e3ef2d514%

But even though many Americans have adhered to strict patterns of social distancing, the number of new infections and deaths from the virus has not decreased as rapidly as expected. In fact, when the New York metropolitan area's progress against the virus is removed from the equation, the numbers for the rest of the United States are moving in the wrong direction. The infection rate is increasing even as states move to lift their blocks, according to an analysis by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

However, the White House has begun discussions about reducing its coronavirus task force, which has already been meeting less frequently, Pence said. Its members have become fixtures on televisions across the country, with Americans hungry for information and abandoned in their homes.

"I think we are having conversations about that and when is the right time for the task force to complete its work and for ongoing efforts to take place at an agency by agency level," Pence said at the White House. . He said the group could finish its work in early June.

"Now we are looking at a slightly different way, and that way is security and openness," Trump said in Arizona, "and we will have a different group, probably, prepared for that."

When asked about his statements in February to minimize the threat from the virus, Trump told ABC in an interview that medical experts had also underestimated the risk, adding: "I want to be optimistic. I don't want to be Mr. Doom and Gloom. It's a very bad topic. I'm not trying to say to the American people when nobody really knows what's going on yet, "Oh, this is going to be so tragic."

Trump is trying to divert his attention away from the spread of the virus and onto more familiar terrain, and helps hope, politically safer: talk about the economy. As more states have begun to facilitate closing orders, despite warnings that that could lead to spikes in new cases, Trump has been trying to highlight his administration's work to help companies and employees recover. .

Until then, attendees said the president would hold more frequent roundtables with CEOs, business owners and recipients of the trillions of dollars in federal aid already approved by Congress, and would begin to describe what he hopes to see in a future recovery. of "phase four,quot;. package.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing Tuesday that the United States could be "in a very different place,quot; in late May and early June "as we continue to practice social distancing and states participate in plans safe and responsible reopening. " The administration is beginning to view that window as the appropriate time for federal agencies to begin managing the pandemic response "in a more traditional way," he said.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the task force, said the federal government would still closely monitor the data if the task force breaks up.

"It took us a while to develop that capacity and we will make sure that we are seeing that at the federal level," he said.

Trump and his White House team have been operating in a safe virus bubble, thanks to rapid coronavirus testing provided to senior staff and anyone who meets with the President.

Trump has been repeatedly talking about the administration's response to the virus, despite persistent criticism that he dragged his feet and failed to adequately increase production of personal protective equipment and test supplies.

"We did everything right. Now is the time to go back to work, "he said. He added that the country has,quot; the best test ", with more than 7 million already completed, even when some experts say that millions more people should be tested every week so that the country reopen safely.

___

Colvin and Superville reported from Washington.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.