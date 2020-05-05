Trump touring, promoting mask factory, but no mask for him – Up News Info

PHOENIX: President Donald Trump visited Exhibit A Tuesday to reopen the country and visited an Arizona face mask factory on Tuesday, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see a decrease in orders to stay home, even when the coronavirus remains a serious threat. Trump did not wear a mask despite guidelines that must be worn inside the factory at all times.

"The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. We have to open, ”Trump declared when he left Washington on a trip that had more to do with the trip than with destination.

In Arizona, Trump recognized the human cost of returning to normal.

"I am not saying that nothing is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be seriously affected? Yes. But we have to open our country and we have to open it soon," he said.

Trump had said he would wear a face mask if the factory were "a mask environment," but in the end he only wore safety glasses during a tour of the Honeywell facility. Almost all factory workers and members of the press, as well as some White House staff and Secret Service agents wore masks. Senior White House staff and Honeywell executives did not.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all Americans wear cloth masks when they cannot socially distance themselves, such as in supermarkets, especially in places with high transmission rates. In the area where Trump spoke, a large video monitor listed the safety guidelines, one of which said, "Please wear your mask at all times."

Vice President Mike Pence created quite a stir recently when the photos showed him unmasked on a visit to the Mayo Clinic surrounded by hospital officials and doctors, all wearing masks. He said he did not know it was a requirement and that he was tested for the virus frequently. He wore a mask at an event a few days later.

Trump's visit came when the White House said it hopes to reduce its coronavirus workforce in the next month, as the president changes his focus from fighting an "invisible enemy,quot; to restarting the economy.

The President spent about three hours in Phoenix, touring the Honeywell factory and hosting a roundtable discussion on Native American issues. Attendees said the trip would be worth the nearly eight hours of flight time as a symbolic spectacle that the nation is returning to normal. The trip was also expected to be a marker of Trump's return to a regular travel schedule, as he hopes the nation will also begin to emerge from seven weeks of isolation imposed by the virus.

After weeks in Washington, with little exposure to how the virus has been affecting the daily lives of Americans, Trump had first-hand insight into a major impact. At the airport, Air Force One parked alongside dozens of grounded commercial aircraft with covered engines and duct tape vents and probes.

