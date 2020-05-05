Trump tells ABC more possible deaths as coronavirus restrictions are eased – Up News Info

ABC News News from the world tonight Host David Muir got an interview with Donald Trump during his trip to Arizona on Tuesday, and one of the biggest news stories from the conversation was the president's acknowledgment that there may be some fatal tradeoffs as states reopen their economies.

When asked if lives would be lost in the desire to ease stay-at-home orders and other social distancing restrictions, Trump said: "There may be some because you won't be locked in an apartment or house or whatever. But at the same time, we are going to practice social distancing. We are going to wash our hands. We are going to do many of the things that we have learned to do in the last period of time. And we have to take back our country. When you look at suicides. a look at what's going on. People are losing their jobs. We have to bring it back, and that's what we're doing. "

Related story Donald Trump complains about the "attitude" of two CBS News reporters: "It was not Donna Reed, I can tell you that"

Trump said some people will be affected by decisions to reopen the economy in some states as governors grapple with historic levels of unemployment.

"Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be seriously affected? Yes. But we have to open our country and we have to open it soon, "Trump said.

%MINIFYHTMLf184eec90c741f581822c262c957bb9414%

Muir, who also serves as managing editor of the newscast, asked Trump about his frequent blame for his predecessor, Barack Obama, for leaving an insufficient national reserve of emergency supplies. The President has said that "the closet was empty", despite the fact that Politifact considered that statement to be "mostly false".

Still, Muir asked the president why his administration had not replaced him in the three years he has been in office.

"Well, to be honest, I have a lot going on," Trump said. “We had many people who refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time in Russia, Russia, Russia, which turned out to be a complete hoax. And then they did Ukraine, Ukraine, and that was a complete hoax. Then they accused the President of the United States for no reason. "

On Tuesday morning, Vice President Pence confirmed plans to disband the White House coronavirus task force by the end of the month, despite many health experts believing that the crisis will not really end until a vaccine is produced. . One model showed that there could be as many as 135,000 deaths in August.

"There will be more death, than the virus will pass, with or without a vaccine," Trump said. "And I think we are doing very well with vaccines but, with or without a vaccine, it will happen and we will return to normal." But it has been a difficult process. No doubt about it.

More of the interview will air Nightline at 12:05 a.m. ET.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 71,031 coronavirus deaths in the United States. USA And 1,203,673 confirmed cases.