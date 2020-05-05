True Thompson looks so grown up in a new photo with North and Penelope

Time flies.
We know this in fact, since on Tuesday Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the daughter True thompsonWho seemed so adult! In the Instagram post that featured Khloe, Kim Kardashianeldest daughter northwest and Kourtney Kardashianmiddle son Penelope DisickTwo-year-old True appeared to be a fully fledged child.
"Who runs the world … GIRLS!" the good American magnate wrote with pride.
And if True continues to grow at this rate, we have no doubt that it is true. Like E! Readers surely know, in April 2018, Khloe and Tristan Thompson she welcomed her first child into the world. Although the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the NBA player broke up, working together to be parents to their daughter.
But, as we can see from Khloe's Instagram image, True is no longer a baby. For a day at the pool with her mother Khloe and her cousins North and Penelope, True was wearing a cloud-covered light blue swimsuit.
As for North and Penelope? Kanye WestThe older one seemed to use a single piece of Burberry and Scott DisickHer only daughter sparkled in an orange swimsuit. As fashionable as their moms!
For more sweet photos of Khloe and True, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Feminine power
Filter fun
Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to his second group shot with northwest, Penelope Disick and True thompson.
Cheesin & # 39;
"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the American magnate noted online.
Cuckoo!
"Happy Palm Sunday! We are welcoming in our @skims,quot;, the KUWTK shared star "PS️ PD, this is an old photo,quot;
Slumber party
"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.
Selfie Queens
Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with their little one as the duo ducks down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Soulmates
Khloe described True thompson as his "soul mate,quot; in this lovely photo.
Tomorrow mom
One of True's furry friends joined her and Khloe for breakfast, along with some beautiful flowers!
Minnie Mouse
Khloe poses for True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.
The most wonderful time of the year
A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some Christmas parties.
Best friends
Khloe and True relax outside.
Give the thanks
"Every day I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote in this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.
"I will never take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will love you easily until the end of time."
Sweet Kisses
Khloe's title sums up this poignant photo: "The love of my life!"
Funny faces
True adorable look while Khloe takes a selfie.
Side to side
From such a mother such a daughter!
Follow my example
The mother-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.
Beach buds
"I still can't beat our beautiful vacation spot," Khloe wrote of her August trip. "This beach is a piece of heaven! Lord, thank you! Forever and ever, thank you!"
Back in Bali
Khloe posted this sweet memory of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.
Strike a pose
Cozy night in! The duo poses for the camera with similar facial expressions. and similar costumes
Cheetah girls
The twin mom-daughter duo in pajamas with a fierce and fabulous animal print.
Rawr!
Mother and daughter were combined in fierce leopard prints.
Sunny days
Khloe and baby True experienced it in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we are officially jealous of their lives.
Walks on the beach
During a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had a good time on the beach.
Hot mom
The reality show star showed off her killer physique while sunbathing with her baby.
Beach Babies
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
Warm white
On Mother's Day, the mother-daughter duo dresses in white!
Floating
The April sun in California means pool time for these girls.
Model behavior
Clearly, True already has her mother's killer style based on this sweet photo.
Rolling with the homies
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster & # 39; s Stylish first birthday … and they have this picture to prove it.
Lavender love
Name a better duo … we'll wait.
Christmas cuties
Khloe and True dreamed of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018.
Snuggle
In December 2018, this duo visited sites at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.
Kiss Kiss
"The moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
Congratulations to you
In November, this cute couple smiled while wearing fun hats.
Tiger club
Dressing up is something this mother-daughter duo stands out for.
Unicorn Delight
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching outfits with her throughout the week.
Neon trip
Adventures in Bali require neon rags.
Girls Getaway
During their getaway to Bali in the fall of 2018, Khloe and her baby took numerous sunsets.
Game in the pool
Grandma Kris Jenner He also loves spending time with his girls in the pool, and seriously, could they be prettier?
True time
Snuggling is always a good time.
Baby happiness
"Mommy & # 39; s Little Love,quot;, the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
Can you believe that True is already two? We know we cannot.
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
