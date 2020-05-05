True Thompson looks so grown up in a new photo with North and Penelope

Time flies.

We know this in fact, since on Tuesday Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the daughter True thompsonWho seemed so adult! In the Instagram post that featured Khloe, Kim Kardashianeldest daughter northwest and Kourtney Kardashianmiddle son Penelope DisickTwo-year-old True appeared to be a fully fledged child.

"Who runs the world … GIRLS!" the good American magnate wrote with pride.

And if True continues to grow at this rate, we have no doubt that it is true. Like E! Readers surely know, in April 2018, Khloe and Tristan Thompson she welcomed her first child into the world. Although the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the NBA player broke up, working together to be parents to their daughter.

But, as we can see from Khloe's Instagram image, True is no longer a baby. For a day at the pool with her mother Khloe and her cousins ​​North and Penelope, True was wearing a cloud-covered light blue swimsuit.