Trevor Noah on America's Wrath of Coronavirus Facial Coatings – Up News Info

At one point in his opening monologue, Daily show of social distance Host Trevor Noah tries to follow the logic of America's anti-mask resistance.

"Wearing a mask can make breathing difficult," says Noah. Then he continues: “Do you know what else can make breathing difficult? Coronavirus. "

Many Americans refuse to wear a mask because it makes it difficult for them to breathe. But do you know what else can make breathing difficult? pic.twitter.com/PChoHKSQDm – The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 6, 2020

It is just one of many absurd cases of Americans' refusal to comply with the dictates of science that Noah points out.

Other highlights? Video of the Kentucky woman who went viral after discovering how to make it easier to breathe her mask – she made a hole in it.

An Oklahoma order for residents to wear face masks in stores and restaurants that had to be amended when retail employees complained that they were being verbally abused and threatened for asking customers to comply.

A video showing a man walking and wiping his nose in an employee's shirt after being asked why he wasn't wearing a face mask.

And it goes on and on.

In the end, Noah rhetorically asks who are so many Americans who resist wearing masks. "Perhaps," he says in a shot of a Donald Trump with his face uncovered at a briefing, "it's because his leaders are leading by example."