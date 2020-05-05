Trevor Lawrence won't be number 1 in 2021? Four ways it happens

Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence is marked by most draft drills as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That has been a trend since the 6-6, 220-pound quarterback passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in a 44-16 blowout against Alabama in the College Football Playoff 2019 championship game. Lawrence He was compared to former No. 1 safe teams like John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck after that game.

Lawrence returned to the Playoffs championship game as a sophomore, but has been pickier since that 42-25 loss to LSU. Lawrence finished 18-for-37 for 234 in his first loss as a college starter, making ESPN's Mel Kiper wonder if that would have cost him if he had been eligible for the NFL Draft 2020.

"There is no question that Joe Burrow would have been the lock, guaranteeing the No. 1 pick for the Bengals," Kiper said on "SportsCenter,quot; on Tuesday. "Lawrence would have gone high, but you would have liked to have seen him (more consistently) last season."

However, Kiper still has Lawrence at No. 1 in his latest drill, which is in line with Sporting News' first simulated draft for 2021 of Vinnie Iyer. Lawrence is also the best player on the SN 50 main board.

So what could knock Lawrence off that number 1 hanger? Here are four possibilities:

Justin Fields

Fields and Lawrence have been competing since their days on the Elite 11 circuit, and the Ohio State quarterback was a Heisman finalist last season after passing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns in just three interceptions. He added 484 yards rushing and 10 ground scores, and that was in his first year as a starter with Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes should get more high-yield production from Fields this season, and it could be more appealing to an NFL franchise than Lawrence, depending on the setting. If Ohio State wins the national championship and Fields gets the Heisman Trophy, that could help persuade that team to go in a different direction.

Surprise quarterback emerges

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa was the favorite to be the No. 1 pick right now in 2020, but a season-ending hip injury left him out of first place at No. 5 overall.

Burrow was a surprise quarterback who had a record season; The combination of the Heisman national title led him to the No. 1 pick. Are there quarterbacks that Lawrence and Fields can jump?

Trey Lance, of the state of North Dakota, could have that opportunity. He had 2,786 passing yards, 1,100 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns for Bison as a red-shirt freshman, and will follow in Carson Wentz's footsteps in the league. Georgia's Jamie Newman, a transfer from Wake Forest, could also have a sound sleep if he has a monster season for the Bulldogs in the SEC.

A team that doesn't need a quarterback

A quarterback has been chosen with the No. 1 pick in each of the past three seasons: Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, plus Burrow. They all won the Heisman Trophy and went to a team in need of a quarterback.

What if that doesn't happen? Oregon team Penei Sewell could be a possible No. 1 pick if that team doesn't need a quarterback. Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau could force the problem with a Chase Young season with the Hurricanes.

He has taken a quarterback first in seven of the last 10 NFL Drafts, so this is an unlikely scenario given how exaggerated Lawrence and Fields will be in 2021. Even if the No. 1 team doesn't needs a quarterback, he's likely to change the place to a team that does it for a group of draft picks.

A tough junior season

Lawrence was stung by a slow start last season in which he threw five interceptions in Clemson's first three games. Kiper also pointed out some of the other inconsistencies in 2019:

"For Trevor, he basically needs to get back to doing what he was doing before those final four games," Kiper said. "Remember he fought Ohio State until Shaun Wade was removed from the game for aiming. After that, he got going. LSU game? 48 percent. He finished strong, but he fought early with five interceptions."

Lawrence will be further separated by critics this season, which has already been interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Lawrence may be struggling, and that would give teams a chance to take someone else. Note that Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Fields were the quarterbacks that were Heisman's finalists last season.

That is not always a true barometer of who will go to number 1, but in recent seasons it has been.