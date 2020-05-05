Travis Scott tops Billboard Hot 100 chart with Kid Cudi Collaboration

& # 39; The Scotts & # 39; She has helped Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend join an elite club of stars who have won multiple No. 1 entries, including Mariah Carey, Drake, and Justin Bieber.

Up News Info –

Travis Scott (II) and Kid CudiThe new collaboration, "The Scotts", has debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 song list.

The song is the third leader on Scott's list and the 37th song in history to debut at number one.

Travis now joins an elite club of stars who have earned multiple number one entries in the Hot 100, following Mariah Carey and Duckwho have three and Justin Bieber, Ariana Grandeand Britney Spears.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLab1c739f848139485eaf902a57e78ceb12%

WeekendThe "Blinding Lights" drop to two in the countdown, while Drake's "Toosie Slide" also drops one place to three.

<br />

Megan Thee Stallion gets his first Hot 100 top 10, while "Savage" goes up 10 points to four, while Roddy RicchThe 11-week-old former number one completes the new top five.