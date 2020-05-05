Transportation Hiring Goes Strong – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 122 new jobs in the past week and 640 in the past month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.

The transportation sector also ranked third in terms of local employers who added new jobs. Last month, 167 companies announced open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

%MINIFYHTML1e0d31f64253b45da67181e2a823009e14%

Major companies that contract locally for transportation include Shipt, Amazon, and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. According to a recent job opening published by Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., "Universal Logistics Holdings is a full-service provider of customized solutions for Transport and logistics,quot;.

Jobs published by Shipt last month in Detroit included drivers, while Amazon was hiring warehouse workers, and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. sought warehouse workers.

This story was automatically created using local job data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.