Toya Johnson honors her mother for Mother's Day

Toya Johnson honors her mother and lets her know how special she is. Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

All Toya fans and followers love Ms. Nita as they probably already know, and also deeply appreciate her.

‘“ I wanted to honor my mother the week of Mother's Day by letting her know how special she is. Mom, you are amazing! ~ Enter the #YouAreChallenge and honor a special woman in your life with a chance to win a surprise from @JustRL ~ Who is YOU? ”# Youarechallenge," Toya captioned her post.

A follower said, "My mom is my best friend, and you ARE ❤️ now she is my angel and her birthday is a day before Mother's Day this year." "I miss you so much mom."

One commenter wrote, "The problem is with my mother," she doesn't know how to use ig, so I should send her my video after creating it, but I'm doing it! I like this challenge Toya !!! FYI … check your dm on the hats. "

Someone else had a motivating message to share and said this: ‘The answer to life is that you have all the power. If you can change your mind, you can change your life. You don't need any amount of money, connections or education. You just need to be in control of your mind. All you are really doing is programming your mind. This is the secret that many people overlook in life. The key to success is to overcome your self-limiting beliefs and align with the energy you want in life. You can be, do and have anything. "

Another follower said: ‘I wanted to tell you that you are a good mother! Be proud of yourself and thank God every day. You are blessed.

Just the other day, Toya shared a photo on her social media account with her daughter, Reginae Carter.

These two ladies have not seen each other during the social estrangement, but Toya said she could not continue because she missed Nae.



