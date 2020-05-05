Top Leading Lady 2020 on TV: Vote in Final 2

700,000 votes later, we have our last two.

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020 has almost found its winner, with nearly 700,000 votes cast in the last four and nearly two million in total. You guys have been busy, and we have nothing but respect.

In the end, the competition comes down to two: a veteran, a relative novice. One about to head to the final season of her show, and the other whose current show premiered a few weeks before this tournament began, but whose fans will clearly follow her anywhere. But none of that matters now. The only thing that matters is your votes, which you can now cast for The 100 star Eliza Taylor or Unstoppable star Barbara Lopez.

Taylor has portrayed multiple apocalypse survivor Clarke Griffin in The CW drama for what will be seven seasons, and Lopez stars on Netflix's Unstoppable (also called Rampant) as Rocío, an overwhelmed brain surgeon looking to escape. She was also half of the #Juliantina couple on the show Love until you die (Love death)

