Toni Braxton was a guest judging by "The Bachelor,quot; – See the clip

Toni Braxton was excited to be invited to judge by The Bachelor series. She made her fans happy the other day when she made the announcement, and you can check out the video she shared on her social media account below.

‘TONIGHT I am the guest judging by The Bachelor Presents: # listentoyourheart❤️ at 8/7 in @abcnetwork 🌹 # BachelorNation’, Toni captioned her video.

A follower said, "Toni said no, that's not it," the legend had spoken at the time, and someone else posted this message: "You can always count on the Libra to see all sides."

Someone else said, "I always wanted to see you judge on a show like this!", And another follower posted this message on Toni's IG account: "I don't know what the bachelor is, but I guess it's a cool new show like that. voice,quot;. 🤷🏾‍♀️it's time for me to start looking.

Someone else said they couldn't stop seeing you and the Babyface video hurt you! And I'll tune in tonight, "and another excited follower posted this:" yaaassss I love this. "I can't wait to see tonight's episode."

A commentator said: amo I love you Toni. You're the perfect judge for the show, "and someone else posted this:" I'd love to see you judging more shows like this! One of the best in the history of music! Your wisdom and guidance is needed! I love you! @Toni Braxton. & # 39;

An Instagram installer said, "That's a real star and the talent speaks @tonibraxton."

In other news, Tamar Braxton and her sister Toni Braxton made their fans cry with their latest IG posts. Both remember LoLo Braxton, the girl who lost her life. See the heartfelt messages they shared online.

Fans were truly saddened by the post, and recalled the tragedy the Braxtons had to go through a while back.

They made sure to send the family all their love and support.



