Tom Cruise to collaborate with NASA and Elon Musk

Tom Cruise plans to collaborate with NASA and Elon Musk's Space X. It will be the first narrative film to be shot in space. The film is going to be an action adventure, reportedly no studio has been incorporated yet. The 60-year-old actor is known for performing reckless stunts in his films, including climbing the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai and hanging outside an airplane in the air. The actor was filming the seventh and eighth Mission Impossible movies consecutively before production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not the first time that Cruise has the idea of ​​leaving Earth to shoot a movie. In 2018, director James Cameron said he had discussed an idea with the actor several years ago. “Actually, I talked to (Cruise) about making a space movie in space, about 15 years ago. He had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, 'S-, man, should we do a function'? I said, 'Tom, you and I, we will have two seats in the Soyuz, but someone must train us as engineers.' Tom said, "No problem, I will train as an engineer." We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual. "Well, we can't wait for this exciting project, how about you?

