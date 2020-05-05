The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said Tuesday that the actor, Tom Cruise, the Mission Impossible Star is currently in the midst of filming a scene for a movie from outer space. Reuters was the first to read the organization's tweet today.

Jim Bridenstine wrote on his Twitter account that he and the rest of the team were delighted to be able to work with Tom Cruise aboard the famous Space Station. Bridenstine added that it was crucial for him and the rest of NASA to bring a new generation of media into space to inspire the next group of engineers and scientists.

Jim didn't explain any of the details, but this comes after a Deadline report in which the post claimed that Cruise was working with Elon Musk and his companies, Tesla and Space X. This will reportedly be the first time that a movie has been shot in space.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise in a movie aboard the @Spacial station! We need popular media that inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to create @POTAmbitious plans are a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv – Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The deadline reported Monday that the action-adventure film is currently in its early stages. As Cruise fans know, he has been on top of the movie-making game for many years, rising to fame in the 1980s with movies like Risky business and Top Gun

Cruise, 57, is famous for doing his own specialist work. As previously reported, Tom flew fighter jets to Top Gun: Maverick and even hanging from the side of an airplane in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, launched in 2015.

Tom also climbed the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is the tallest building on the planet. Unfortunately, the actor's stunts were suspended for Mission impossible 7 due to the coronavirus, and the sequel to Top Gun It was also postponed.

Despite Tom's groundbreaking work in the film industry, his personal life has struggled. As you know, Tom, in addition to having a great reputation in the film industry, is also known for his relationship with the Church of Scientology, which has been described as an organization that abuses human rights.

Tom shares a boy with Katie Holmes, Suri. Tom, Katie and Suri celebrated their 14th birthday on April 18, 2020, and many fans wonder if she will follow in her parents' footsteps to become an actress.

If you intend to build a film career, by the time you are an adult, Suri may well be able to shoot a movie from space as well due to the rapid advancement of technology.



