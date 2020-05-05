Tiny Harris couldn't be prouder of her daughter, Zonnique Pullins after she releases new music

Tiny Harris is the proudest mother there is after her beautiful and talented daughter, Zonnique Pullins released some new music. Check out a recent post that Tiny shared about Zonnique and watch the teaser video for the family show below.

‘Tonight we are all about my first party @zonniquejailee listening to party for her new ep! Tune in at 9pm on @ Vh1 Friends & Family Hustle #WinnerOutNow #FTCUStreamIt #Zonnique #NiqFreaks #PrettyHustle 🙏🏽👑💙 ’Tiny captioned her post the other day.

Someone said: Bien Good for her! She is very humble and deserves everything that comes her way, "and another follower posted this message:" I love asking her songs, I shouldn't be so scared of what people think she is. "

Another commenter posted this: "She's beautiful! I'd love to see her jump into acting too."

Someone else said: ‘I need to know if he is going to drop,quot; I have to beat you! "I just heard him on the show! I listen to your version on YouTube all the time! "

Another follower posted this: ‘Gotta Get Over Little Song You were my love! I used to play it every day trying to beat a nigger who isn't ** t❤🔥 makes me want to play it now after watching this episode. "

One commenter said: ‘FTCU is my favorite !! The winner is definitely a vibe too, but that's a summer Bop if, and if you haven't made a video yet, you definitely need one! Quarantine Style gets some of the ATL ladies (like the DONT Rush video) to submit videos with light twerk or dance moves. Or a real video session🤷🏽‍♀️ but this 🔥 ’

One commenter said, "You'll be fine, girl, just do what you have to do, all to see that your music is going to enchant you, just take your time, you'll be fine,quot;

Fans have been waiting for new music from Zonnique for a long time.



